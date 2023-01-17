ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood’s Mayor issues challenge to local students

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 22, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell has issued a Mayor’s Challenge that encourages local students to explore and propose solutions to authentic issues in our community by using STEM principles (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Students in grades 4-12 in the Edmonds School District will have the opportunity to work alongside City engineers, technicians and subject matter experts to research and develop a proposal that addresses one of the Challenge Issues.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Mayor’s State of the City address February 1

MARYSVILLE, Wash., January 22, 2023—Mayor Jon Nehring invites you to join him in person or online for his State of the City presentation on Wednesday, February 1. He’ll describe the city’s recent accomplishments and challenges, and outline what’s ahead in 2023 and beyond. The program is followed by a question-and-answer session.
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

EMS tax increase of 85% expected to dominate upcoming meeting

MUKILTEO, Wash., January 22, 2022—Mukilteo City Council will host a Work Session at 6 p.m., Monday, January 23, to discuss a proposed EMS tax increase, parking fine increases, and digital permits. The Mukilteo City Council Work Session will be held in-person and virtually by Zoom or the City’s Facebook page.
MUKILTEO, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA

