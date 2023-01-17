Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood’s Mayor issues challenge to local students
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 22, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell has issued a Mayor’s Challenge that encourages local students to explore and propose solutions to authentic issues in our community by using STEM principles (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Students in grades 4-12 in the Edmonds School District will have the opportunity to work alongside City engineers, technicians and subject matter experts to research and develop a proposal that addresses one of the Challenge Issues.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Mayor’s State of the City address February 1
MARYSVILLE, Wash., January 22, 2023—Mayor Jon Nehring invites you to join him in person or online for his State of the City presentation on Wednesday, February 1. He’ll describe the city’s recent accomplishments and challenges, and outline what’s ahead in 2023 and beyond. The program is followed by a question-and-answer session.
lynnwoodtimes.com
EMS tax increase of 85% expected to dominate upcoming meeting
MUKILTEO, Wash., January 22, 2022—Mukilteo City Council will host a Work Session at 6 p.m., Monday, January 23, to discuss a proposed EMS tax increase, parking fine increases, and digital permits. The Mukilteo City Council Work Session will be held in-person and virtually by Zoom or the City’s Facebook page.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
myeverettnews.com
In 4 Hours, Everett Police Make Over A Dozen Arrests In Evergreen Way Emphasis
On Thursday (January 19th), the Police Department in Everett, Washington conducted a 4-hour Emphasis on Evergreen Way in south Everett. The operation ran from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and was centered on the area stretching south on Evergreen Way for three blocks from Casino Road. It extended north...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
Suspects sought in armed robberies of Pierce County nail salon and smoke shop
Police in Pacific and Federal Way are searching for two suspects wanted for two violent armed robberies -- one at a nail salon and the other at a smoke shop. In both robberies, one of the suspects fired into the ceiling before robbing the business, employees, and customers at gunpoint.
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
Homeless people died in record numbers in Seattle in 2022; fentanyl accounted for more than half
SEATTLE — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region’s struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don't react as man is beaten with hammer in broad daylight in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man who was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in downtown Seattle last week has died from his injuries. On Jan. 13, witnesses told officers they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was trying to cut off a bike lock near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.
What to do about Seattle's 'toilet rats'
King County's health department has advice — and so do we.
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
