ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

How long will sunshine last in Sacramento? Here’s the latest rain forecast for the capital

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDwtI_0kHXo8Cu00

Sunny skies will shine down in Sacramento, following weeks of gloomy weather and storms, but rain isn’t going away completely.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. After a glimpse of sunshine, rain may return Wednesday, mainly after 5 p.m. and before 11 p.m. Nightly wind gusts can get up to 20 mph. Highs are forecast around 49 and lows at 39.

Dry weather returns the next day, Thursday with mostly sunny, clear skies. Highs are expected near 50 and lows around 34.

From Friday to Sunday, expect morning fog and areas of frost before seeing mostly sunny skies. Highs for the weekend are near 51 with lows around the mid-30s.

While most of Sacramento will see a reprieve from the latest Northern California storms, mountain areas will continue to see more snow.

According to the weather service, this includes Shasta County Mountains, southern Cascade Range and northern Sierra Nevada.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December.  Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise.  •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in downtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire twice in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
YUBA CITY, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

55K+
Followers
668
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy