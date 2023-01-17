Man dies, another injured following double shooting on W 27th Street

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – A shooting early Sunday morning has left one man dead, and another injured.

On January 15, 2023, around 4:40 a.m. police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for the report of two men who had come to the hospital with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they learned both men were suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One of the men, later identified as Omon L. Hamlin, 37, of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries. The other remains in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident occurred near the intersection of W. 27th Street and Colonial Avenue.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

