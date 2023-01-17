As a resident of South Madison for over 30 years, Isadore Knox is looking to serve as a voice for the community in his run for alderperson of the 14th district in Madison. After raising five children, spending over a decade in both state and county government, and serving as a Madison alderperson in both 2005 and 2007, Knox is hoping his experience and connection to the community will continue on through the position. Knox plans to make sure his neighbors’ best interests are a top priority as changes in both neighborhoods and districts on the South Side of Madison prove to make representation an important issue.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO