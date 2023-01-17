ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway

Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
Madison365

Centro Hispano Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration

Centro Hispano of Dane County will host their annual Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, at Centro, 810 W. Badger Rd. The Tres Reyes Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This annual event usually brings children and their families to Centro for a community celebration that includes face painting, traditional snacks and hot chocolate, photos with the Three Kings and more.
Madison365

Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services

For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne

Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
Madison365

365 Media Foundation to launch new business publication

365 Media Foundation Inc, the nonprofit organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the 365 Leadership Summit, announced today that it will launch Blueprint365, a new online publication dedicated to covering business and workforce news for and from Wisconsin’s communities of color. “Wisconsin’s economy absolutely depends on a diverse workforce...
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for January 14

Here are our most popular stories of the week. The Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. Economic development and safety are the top priorities for. Donna Ross in her run for Milwaukee alder.
Madison365

9th Annual Latino Art Fair set for March 3 at Overture Center

The 9th Annual Latino Art Fair, hosted by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), will take place Friday, March 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison. Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration between Latino...
Madison365

Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project

The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
Madison365

Hidden Voices: African Writers of Resistance

Hidden Voices: African Writers of Resistance will take place virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Three Madison-area African American writers, poet Fabu, novelist Sherry Lucille, and playwright and novelist Catrina Sparkman, discuss their poetry and prose in relation to the three African American Writers of Resistance. They are presenting...
Madison365

Rev. Lilada Gee’s sermon on “finishing the work” will highlight Jesus’ MLK Worship Service at Sherman Church on Sunday

Rev. Lilada Gee has faced incredible adversity over the last year and persevered through multiple difficult situations as an artist here in Madison. As the featured speaker for Sherman Church’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jesus’ Dream worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15, Gee plans to touch on the themes of being interrupted and “finishing the work.”
Madison365

Madison Black Gala calls for award nominations

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Madison-area Black-owned businesses to be recognized during its annual Madison Black Gala, the Black Chamber announced on Friday. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “The Madison Black Gala has always...
Madison365

Dr. Charles Taylor, Wayne Strong to be honored with City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Taylor and the late Wayne Strong are this year’s recipients of the combined City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Monday. The award is presented annually to community members who reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and are selected by the City-County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
Madison365

Longtime South Side community leader Isadore Knox seeks District 14 seat on Common Council

As a resident of South Madison for over 30 years, Isadore Knox is looking to serve as a voice for the community in his run for alderperson of the 14th district in Madison. After raising five children, spending over a decade in both state and county government, and serving as a Madison alderperson in both 2005 and 2007, Knox is hoping his experience and connection to the community will continue on through the position. Knox plans to make sure his neighbors’ best interests are a top priority as changes in both neighborhoods and districts on the South Side of Madison prove to make representation an important issue.
Madison365

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

