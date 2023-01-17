ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Overnight Parking Ban Reminder

As we have had little snowfall this winter and there are storms predicted in the coming days, the Department of Public Works would like to remind everyone that the winter parking ban is in effect. *Overnight parking is forbidden on all streets in the town of Brattleboro. *Vehicles parked for...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

WSESD Independent Budget Review Committee Meeting Agenda and Minutes

The Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20 at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, Brattleboro and remotely via Zoom:. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09. AGENDA. I. Call to Order. II. Approval of Minutes from January 13, 2023. III. Review Work to Date on...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

WSESD Finance Committee Meeting Agenda and Minutes

Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85356059605?pwd=cnM3TkpJK3Y3N0ZzeFAyMzR5WENhdz09. Members: Shaun Murphy – Chairperson, Michelle Luetjen Green, Anne Beekman. 4. Recommendation to Board to Approve Warrants and Payrolls. 5. Other. Meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 5:50pm. Cc.SM, BN 1/19/23. Note: These proposed minutes should be considered preliminary until they are approved by the. board at a...
WINDHAM, VT
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

New Merrimack distribution center on target for end-of-year completion

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year on an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center on a 43-acre site in Merrimack. The Boston office of commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company and JV partner Diamond Realty Investments recently acquired the site for construction of the Class A industrial facility planned at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack after receiving $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH
ibrattleboro.com

Representative Town Meeting Member Poll

Town Manager’s Office 230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301. *************************************************************************************. The Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office will be emailing out a poll to Representative Town Meeting Members regarding their interest in Town provided childcare for RTM. This email will come from executive assistant Jessica Sticklor (email address:. jsticklor@brattleboro.org). Please...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
ibrattleboro.com

iBrattleboro Interview: John R. Potter

We took some time to ask Brattleboro’s new Town Manager, John Potter, a few questions about his return to New England and thoughts about the town and his new job. Welcome to Brattleboro! It’s always fun to catalog initial impressions. When you look around Brattleboro, what do you see and how does it look to you?
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
newportdispatch.com

Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
HARTFORD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy