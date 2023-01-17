Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Why Samsung Doesn't Want You to Use Google Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost all Samsung users complain that Galaxy devices come filled with pre-installed bloatware apps—some of which you can't even delete. This isn't a new problem; Samsung has been aware of this issue ever since the days of TouchWiz, One UI's predecessor.
makeuseof.com
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM4: Which One Should You Buy?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first-generation AirPods Pro are a great pair of earbuds and are often the go-to choice for many owning an iPhone. In September 2022, alongside the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple unveiled the second-generation AirPods Pro. The new variant came with many changes, bringing improved audio and battery life, plus several new quality-of-life features.
makeuseof.com
Edifier S3000 Pro Speakers: Bass-Laden Bang for Your Buck(shelf)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Pushing the premium feel, Edifier steps up with the excellent audiophile quality S3000 Pro speakers. Cable free connection between speakers keeps your set-up clutter free, and the use of the KleerNet protocol and associated hardware means that you're guaranteed that Hi-Res Audio that the S3000 Pro speakers have been certified for.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Apps for the Apple Watch Ultra
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Apple Watch Ultra takes the popular smartwatch in a rugged new direction. Along with a new form factor, it offers the biggest screen and largest battery ever.
makeuseof.com
New Year Sale Brings Down Price for Windows and Office License Keys
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We love it when the new year brings on great discounts, and this time's no different because Scdkey is running a great sale on Windows and Office license keys. In this way, you'll save hundreds of dollars and still get to activate your software.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Resource Monitor App When It's Not Working on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Resource Monitor is a Windows utility that monitors the use and performance of your computer's hardware resources. Unfortunately, it sometimes stops working or encounters issues, making it difficult to track system performance and manage resource usage.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Buy Bitcoin With PayPal
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to buy Bitcoin, there are numerous avenues you can take through a wide range of platforms. If you're particularly fond of PayPal, there are ways through which you can grab yourself some BTC using this world-renowned payment processor. So, let's discuss where and how you can buy Bitcoins using PayPal.
makeuseof.com
How Do I Check Which Raspberry Pi Model I Have?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi family of single-board computers (SBCs) has revolutionized DIY and electronic tinkering since its launch in 2012 and, despite shortages and price rises, remains as popular as ever. You may have one or more old Raspberry Pis in a desk drawer, or maybe you received one as a gift, but how can you tell which Raspberry Pi model you have?
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Apps to Replace Windows 11's Default Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft is continuously pushing updates to make the default apps on Windows 11 better and better. For example, the newly added multi-tab design for File Explore or the search bar for Task Manager in testing. However, some third-party apps are just better alternatives to Windows 11's default apps. And something the power users should consider making a switch.
makeuseof.com
How to Track Your Apple Product Shipments
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Buying a new Apple product is always an exciting decision. Sure, there's something special about walking into an Apple Store and buying a product yourself, but that's not always possible.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Temperature and Humidity Sensor for Home Automation
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can quickly build a DIY digital temperature and humidity sensor with an OLED display module to show the temperature and humidity of your room. You can also integrate this DIY climate sensor into your smart home automation software, such as a Home Assistant server, to automate your HVAC unit (air conditioning), fan, or humidifier for temperature and humidity control.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Start or Stop a Service in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows, services are small programs that run in the background to perform specific tasks on your computer. Typically, these services run automatically, but you can start or stop them manually as needed.
makeuseof.com
How to Use ESLint With the Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Airbnb style guide is a set of guidelines for writing clean and consistent code. It was released in 2012 and has since become one of the most popular style guides for JavaScript projects.
makeuseof.com
Top 10 App Development Companies for Your Next Project
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Developing a mobile app takes time, expertise, and various resources. It usually makes more sense to outsource app development work, rather than trying to handle it in-house, and plenty of companies on the market can help with this. But who should you choose?
makeuseof.com
10 Things You Can Do With Power Management Commands in Terminal
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Power management commands are vital for fine-tuning your Mac's power options. And they have become even more significant since macOS Ventura's System Settings took out many energy-saving settings that Monterey and older versions had.
makeuseof.com
Canva vs. Adobe Express: Which Is the Better Free Graphic Design Tool?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Traditional graphic design and illustration software, like Photoshop, Illustrator, and CorelDRAW, come with a hefty price tag and a steep learning curve. Those are not your only options, though. There are some great free graphic design tools that you can use in your PC browser or even on your smartphone.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the GeForce Experience Error Code 0x0001 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. GeForce Experience is a useful app that can help you optimize games if you own a PC with an NVIDIA GPU. However, an error with the code "0x0001" prevents some users from utilizing GeForce Experience, and it comes with a message that just reads, “Something went wrong.”
Comments / 0