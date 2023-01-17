Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi family of single-board computers (SBCs) has revolutionized DIY and electronic tinkering since its launch in 2012 and, despite shortages and price rises, remains as popular as ever. You may have one or more old Raspberry Pis in a desk drawer, or maybe you received one as a gift, but how can you tell which Raspberry Pi model you have?

4 HOURS AGO