Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund to open 2nd round of grants
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, city council members, and the Arts and Culture Trust. Fund committee will open applications for the second round of Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants to expand arts education and programming citywide. Following the successful first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists...
Hudson County Community College awarded $2.2M for technology initiative in new Academic Tower
Hudson County Community College on Friday said it was awarded a $2.2 million grant that will help fund its Technology Advance Project bringing Immersive Telepresence Video, or ITV, into the 24 classrooms of the school’s new Academic Tower. HCCC President Christopher Reber said that, when HCCC began planning the...
New study reveals 10 most Instagrammable cities in N.J.
New research has revealed that Jersey City is the state’s most picturesque city, with 2.5 million posts on Instagram, and Union City is second in the Top 10 Instagrammable cities of New Jersey, according to recent findings by real estate site NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com. The data collected showed the Top 10...
Scholar joins Rutgers as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of History
Leslie Alexander was a Stanford University sophomore when she took her first class in African American studies. She had no idea it would change her life. The course — taught by the noted scholar Sylvia Wynter — shocked Alexander with its unflinching look at the human suffering wrought by the Atlantic slave trade.
