Cost of eggs influencing backyard flocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the cost of eggs continuing to rise, some people are planning on getting them straight from the source. Steve Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter says, “You can get six hens and be under the city ordinance and you can have some good farm fresh eggs.”
Two Lubbock authors release books to help others
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock authors have their first books sitting on the shelf at Wild Lark Books this week, both published with the goal of helping others. Sydney Crane wrote a children’s book about a family she met while working at the Hospice of Lubbock. She never thought her job title there, bereavement counselor, would turn her into an author.
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains. Silverton 49 Claude 47 (2OT)
Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
Mild temperatures next two days, wintry mix Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is going to be a breezy and cold night, but wind speeds will die down tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Northwest winds are expected to be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tomorrow, high temperatures will...
Red Raiders battling No. 13 Kansas State on the road
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech will look to breakthrough for its first Big 12 win of the season when it plays No. 13 Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) are coming off...
First winter weather of 2023 forecasted next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brief break in the chilly temps on Friday with daytime highs climbing to around the 60-degree mark. Also, plenty of sunshine to help the afternoon. That will not be the case tomorrow as a cold front sweeps into the region early in the day and brings gusty northwest winds, a few clouds, and lower temperatures. I expect highs to remain in the 40s in the northwest South Plains to the low to mid-50s in the southern communities.
Windy weekend ahead, winter weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the warmer side today with windy conditions!. Todays highs will be in the lower 60s. We will have strong south winds with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph tonight with gusts up to 30 mph.
Lady Raiders fall to West Virginia 67-57
MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders road winning streak was snapped Saturday after they fell to West Virginia 67-57. Texas Tech trailed at the half 25-19, shooting 32% from the floor but 0-9 from the 3-point line. The Lady Raiders made it a game late after making...
Frenship ISD approves attendence boundaries and names new middle school
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Set to open in August of 2023, Frenship ISD’s newest school now has a name. During the January 19 school board meeting, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approved the name for the fourth middle school as Alcove Trails Middle School. The Board of Trustees also approved the new 2023-2024 middle school attendance boundaries.
Texas Tech falls to No. 13 Kansas State 68-58
MANHATTAN, KS (KCBD) - The Red Raiders fell to Kansas State Saturday 68-58. The Red Raiders put up a great fight for most of the game, leading at the half 33-28. Their largest lead came at the 13:20 mark in the second half, leading 45-37, but K-State would go on an 11-0 run to push themselves in front and they wouldn’t look back.
