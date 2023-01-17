Read full article on original website
Related
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Temperature and Humidity Sensor for Home Automation
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can quickly build a DIY digital temperature and humidity sensor with an OLED display module to show the temperature and humidity of your room. You can also integrate this DIY climate sensor into your smart home automation software, such as a Home Assistant server, to automate your HVAC unit (air conditioning), fan, or humidifier for temperature and humidity control.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Internet Slow on Your Windows Laptop, But Not on Your Phone? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Is your internet connection superfast on your phone but behaves like a lazy tortoise on your laptop? Can you seamlessly stream HD videos on your mobile device without buffering but struggle even to open a website on your laptop browser? What is the reason for such a disparaging treatment of different devices by your internet?
makeuseof.com
Why Samsung Doesn't Want You to Use Google Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost all Samsung users complain that Galaxy devices come filled with pre-installed bloatware apps—some of which you can't even delete. This isn't a new problem; Samsung has been aware of this issue ever since the days of TouchWiz, One UI's predecessor.
makeuseof.com
10 Things You Can Do With Power Management Commands in Terminal
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Power management commands are vital for fine-tuning your Mac's power options. And they have become even more significant since macOS Ventura's System Settings took out many energy-saving settings that Monterey and older versions had.
makeuseof.com
Canva vs. Adobe Express: Which Is the Better Free Graphic Design Tool?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Traditional graphic design and illustration software, like Photoshop, Illustrator, and CorelDRAW, come with a hefty price tag and a steep learning curve. Those are not your only options, though. There are some great free graphic design tools that you can use in your PC browser or even on your smartphone.
makeuseof.com
6 Android Apps That You’d Actually Want to Install on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. So, you've set up the Windows Subsystem for Android. You have the Amazon App Store, or perhaps something else. Now, what do you actually install?. Let's...
makeuseof.com
Should You Upgrade to the Mac mini With the M2 Pro Chip?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Mac mini has been the most affordable Mac you can buy, and it can deliver impressive performance for most users, thanks to Apple silicon. However, professional users who wanted extra oomph for demanding workflows had to resort to more expensive offerings, like the Mac Studio.
makeuseof.com
How to Use ESLint With the Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Airbnb style guide is a set of guidelines for writing clean and consistent code. It was released in 2012 and has since become one of the most popular style guides for JavaScript projects.
makeuseof.com
How to View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Wi-Fi hotspots are everywhere, in our homes, public buildings, and cafes. This makes Wi-Fi one of the most common ways to connect to the internet from your computer.
makeuseof.com
Edifier S3000 Pro Speakers: Bass-Laden Bang for Your Buck(shelf)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Pushing the premium feel, Edifier steps up with the excellent audiophile quality S3000 Pro speakers. Cable free connection between speakers keeps your set-up clutter free, and the use of the KleerNet protocol and associated hardware means that you're guaranteed that Hi-Res Audio that the S3000 Pro speakers have been certified for.
makeuseof.com
Top 10 App Development Companies for Your Next Project
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Developing a mobile app takes time, expertise, and various resources. It usually makes more sense to outsource app development work, rather than trying to handle it in-house, and plenty of companies on the market can help with this. But who should you choose?
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Driving Simulation Games for iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Racing games have always been a highly popular category on the App Store. However, driving games are a different breed. The line is a bit blurry between the two genres, but driving games offer a more realistic driving experience than most racing games' arcade-like chaos.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Zoom Error Code 1132 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Zoom is a video conferencing app many users utilize to keep in touch with colleagues or family with PC webcams. However, some Zoom users can’t join meetings with that app because of error 1132. When those users try to join meetings, a message with an 1132 code pops up that says, “An unknown error occurred.”
makeuseof.com
The Best 3D Light Panels for Your Gaming Setup
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 3D light panels are a great way to customize your gaming setup. Easy to install, they usually come armed with a whole host of dynamic features and settings that allow you to set scenes, playlists, schedules, and timers. Most work with Alexa and Google Assistant and have music modes that react to audio to provide a full audiovisual experience.
makeuseof.com
Use the Inkscape Laser Tool Plugin for Cutting and Etching
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Inkscape Laser Tool plugin was developed to facilitate laser engraving and cutting. It offers a range of features that make it an ideal choice for users seeking to add an extra layer of quality and precision to their projects. It enables you to quickly and easily generate the G-code you can use in your 3D printer or laser machine.
makeuseof.com
Creating Sprite-Based Game Characters in Pygame
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're a game developer using the Pygame library, you've probably come across the Sprite class. The Sprite class is a powerful tool for creating game characters that you can easily move, rotate, and scale on the screen.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Output Decorator in Angular
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In Angular, a web page can contain many different reusable components. Each component usually contains its own TypeScript logic, HTML template, and CSS styling. You can...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Reset the Windows 11 Settings App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Settings app in Windows 11 makes it simple for you to manage various settings and preferences on your computer. Whether you want to customize your computer's theme, manage network connections or check for system updates, the Windows Settings app is a central location for all your computer management needs.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Figma: A Beginner's Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The world of graphic design software is huge and has a lot of competition. Figma is one design tool that’s racing to the top spot for UX/UI designers around the globe. But what do you know about this intuitive tool?
Comments / 0