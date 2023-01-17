There may have been plenty of bumps along the road, but Joseph Parker is currently living a life with no regrets. Just a few short years ago, Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) was on top of the boxing world as he clutched onto his WBO heavyweight trinket. Anthony Joshua, nevertheless, truncated his reign in March of 2018. Since then, Parker has done his best to pick up the pieces from his shattered championship run. While he’s enjoyed protracted periods of success, Parker has come up short on the grandest of stages.

1 DAY AGO