Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Sides With Lomachenko As Haney Bout Inches Closer
Before establishing himself as the man to beat at 135 pounds, Devin Haney acknowledged that Vasiliy Lomachenko reigned supreme as the division’s top dog. Still, even with the Ukrainian holding firm to a majority of the lightweight titles at one point, Haney believed that he was more than capable of usurping him.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier
Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith To Chris Eubank Jr: You Can’t Punch; Even At 160 Pounds, You Can’t Punch
Liam Smith dismissed Chris Eubank Jr.’s suggestion that he’ll knock Smith out Saturday night. The former WBO junior middleweight champion questioned whether Eubank even has legitimate power at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, the contracted weight at which they’ll fight. Smith’s claim came after Eubank warned what will happen if Smith stays “in the pocket” with him during their 12-round main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
Boxing Scene
Eubank, Smith Weigh In Without Incident Day After Very Personal Insults At Press Conference
There was less drama when Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith stepped on the scale Friday afternoon than occurred during their final press conference Thursday. Eubank and Smith made weight without incident a day after trading very personal insults at their press conference in Manchester, England. Smith repeatedly questioned Eubank’s sexuality and Eubank eventually claimed Smith regularly cheats on his wife while they were on stage Thursday, which could cause the British Boxing Board of Control to take action against Smith (https://www.boxingscene.com/bbbofc-consider-misconduct-charges-against-smith-eubank-jr-following-heated-press-conference--171933).
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Injured, Jack Catterall Championship Rematch Once Again Postponed
Yet another delay has come with the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Scotland’s Taylor suffered a tear on the arch of his foot, thus forcing a postponement of his planned lineal/WBO junior welterweight championship defense. The second fight with Catterall was due to take place March 4 at OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, the same site which saw Taylor claim a questionable split decision victory last February 26.
Boxing Scene
Hank Lundy Issued Suspension By California Commission Ahead Of Planned Clash With Adrien Broner
Adrien Broner could be back on the hunt for a new opponent. BoxingScene.com has learned that a contractual conflict may leave Hank Lundy unable to challenge for the former four-division titlist. Lundy agreed to replace an unavailable Ivan Redkach, with the new fight confirmed to headline a February 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith vs. Chris Eunank Jr. - CompuBox Punch Stats
After an even first two rounds, Chris Eubank, Jr. looked like he was coming on in the third round when he landed 13 punches (8 of them power punches) to Liam Smith’s 6 punches (4 of those power punches). However, Smith cornered Eubank, Jr. at the beginning of the...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Says Meek Mill Scuffle, Long Stoppage Forced Loss Of Momentum In Davis Fight
The eighth round of the lightweight fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia was an eventful one. Referee Earl Brown stopped the action with 2:08 remaining because rapper Meek Mill got into a ringside scuffle with the Russell family of boxers. Fights among fans in the stands are common,...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos On Gervonta: High Caliber Fighters Will Be Able To Take Those Shots
With his shoulders littered with gold, George Kambosos Jr. was convinced that he would undoubtedly cross paths with pernicious knockout puncher, Gervonta Davis. As of now, of course, the two have remained out of each other’s way. Kambosos, after ripping away the WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC “Franchise” lightweight titles from Teofimo Lopez, entertained the idea of facing Baltimore’s Davis. In any event, as Devin Haney bellyached, the newly turned 30-year-old acquiesced to his pompous demands.
Boxing Scene
Felix Cash Eyes EBU Title Shot, WBA Eliminator Versus Austin 'Ammo' Williams No Longer In Play
Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams will have to look elsewhere for his first fight of the new year. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are no longer in place for Williams to meet England’s Felix Cash. The previously agreed-upon WBA middleweight semi-final title eliminator was eyed for March 11 in Liverpool, with both parties even acknowledging the pairing after posting wins on separate shows on consecutive weekends last December.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Further Growing Queensberry's Heavyweight Ranks
WE WERE VERY proud last week to officially announce a significant addition to the Queensberry heavyweight ranks with the signing of the exceptionally talented Moses Itauma. Just turned 18, Moses will join the world of professional boxing on January 28 as part of our huge show at the OVO Arena, Wembley, which is headlined by the world light heavyweight title showdown between unified champion Artur Beterbiev and our man Anthony Yarde.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu-Tony Harrison Interim WBO Title Fight Set, March 12 In Australia
Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison were eager to get back in the ring in lieu of waiting out separate shots at the undisputed junior middleweight championship. The pair of top-rated contenders now turn to each other to satisfy that itch. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are in place for Tszyu...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Fury-Usyk: News is Pretty Imminent Now
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says an announcement for the showdown with IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk is 'imminent'. Fury's other co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, recently stated that Fury vs. Usyk is nearly complete - with the venue being the only remaining issue.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker: "I Would Love The Opportunity To Fight Dillian Whyte Again"
There may have been plenty of bumps along the road, but Joseph Parker is currently living a life with no regrets. Just a few short years ago, Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) was on top of the boxing world as he clutched onto his WBO heavyweight trinket. Anthony Joshua, nevertheless, truncated his reign in March of 2018. Since then, Parker has done his best to pick up the pieces from his shattered championship run. While he’s enjoyed protracted periods of success, Parker has come up short on the grandest of stages.
Boxing Scene
Froch on Eubank Jr: That Could Be Curtains On His Career, It Was a Bad Defeat
Former super middleweight champion Carl Froch believes Chris Eubank Jr. may be at the point of retirement after suffering a dramatic knockout loss at the hands of Liam Smith. Eubank Jr. was a tremendous favorite when he entered the ring against Smith, a former junior middleweight world champion who was moving up to 160-pounds.
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer Eager to Land Katie Taylor Fight: I'm Here, I’m Available, Give Me a Call
Mikaela Mayer is all for fighting arguably the biggest name in women’s boxing – and as soon as possible, at that. The former unified junior welterweight titlist from California is scheduled to move up to the 135-pound division in the wake of her title losing effort to Alycia Baumgardner in a 130-pound IBF, WBC, WBO unification fight last October. Mayer will reportedly take on Christina Linardatou at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue.
Boxing Scene
Artem Brusov: Atif Oberlton 'Much Better' Than Prior Opponents; I'm Not Bad, Too
Artem Brusov moved from Russia to South Florida in mid-2021 to secure the kind of potentially career-changing chance he’ll receive Friday night. The 31-year-old Brusov’s record is impressive (12-0, 11 KOs), but it has been built against opponents either with losing records or little experience. The undefeated light heavyweight happily accepted what on paper appears to be by far the most difficult fight of his six-year pro career, an eight-rounder against Atif Oberlton, because he wants to prove himself against a well-regarded prospect in a fight Showtime will air as part of its “ShoBox: The New Generation” series from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Boxing Scene
Ekow Essuman Edges Chris Kongo By Majority Decision in Close Fight
Ekow Essuman kept hold of his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles with a strong showing down the stretch to claim a majority decision over Chis Kongo on the Eubank-Smith undercard in Manchester. Kongo’s slicker boxing gave him the edge in the first half of the fight but Essuman slowly ground...
Comments / 0