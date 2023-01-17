Read full article on original website
Cowboys vs 49ers: Here’s who experts think will win
49ers? Dallas Cowboys? One of those teams is going to move on to have a chance to play into the Super Bowl. Here’s who the experts think it’ll be. This one could be the game of the weekend. If you believe the lines, it’s the game that is anticipated to be closest, with the San Francisco 49ers sitting as a three-to-four-point favorite over the Dallas Cowboys with most sportsbooks throughout the week.
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury. It’s like the scene written right from the movies. The dream quarterback gets injured right before the big game. It couldn’t have been written any worse for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Fans watched as Patrick Mahomes wobbled to the...
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Nick Saban has never been more wrong than he was about Brock Purdy
Nick Saban can’t get them all right, but he could not have been more wrong about Brock Purdy. Though he did offer him coming out of high school, Nick Saban slept on Brock Purdy big time. While Saban has won six national titles at Alabama, Purdy is well on...
Watch Damar Hamlin pump up Bills fans during AFC Divisional Round (Video)
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was an inspiration to the team during the AFC Divisional Round, as he showed up in person for their game. Regardless of the end result, the fact Damar Hamlin can show up in person to watch the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals is an incredible feat.
Did Ja’Marr Chase take a shot at Josh Allen?
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took a bit of a shot at Bills quarterback Josh Allen while praising Joe Burrow as “a true quarterback.”. Ja’Marr Chase picked the perfect time to share his thoughts on quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Since they came right before the game between the Bengals and Bills, the opposing quarterback didn’t get to use the words as bulletin material.
Giants: 3 most likely contract solutions for Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent in the offseason. Here are three ways the New York Giants can approach his next contract. Few NFL quarterbacks had a bigger emergence in 2022 than Daniel Jones, who entered the year looking to prove himself to a new regime after having his fifth-year option declined.
NFL rumors: Saquon Barkley isn’t in charge of his Giants’ future
Saquon Barkley wants to return to the New York Giants next season, but the decision doesn’t lie in the star running back’s hands. The Giants made excellent progress during Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach. Part of his initial success was a result of coaxing a big season out of running back Saquon Barkley. The star running back wants to return to the fold next season but his upcoming free agency represents a tough choice for New York’s front office.
NFL rumors: Another Aaron Rodgers trade destination revealed
The Green Bay Packers have a tough decision to make with Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers is 39 years old but not yet ready to hang up his cleats. No. 12 had a rougher season than most in Green Bay. Rodgers was forced to gel with a new, young receiving corps after the front office opted to trade his favorite target in Davante Adams.
Michael Jordan should take Jalen Hurts comparison personally
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared quarterback Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. The New York Giants learned for the third time this season that the talent gap between themselves and the Philadelphia Eagles is just too large right now. The Eagles, led by quarterback and NFL MVP Jalen Hurts, made easy work of the Giants, bringing the team to a 38-7 victory to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground to lift the Eagles.
Did Bengals get screwed on Ja’Marr Chase overturned touchdown?
On what looked to be a sure touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, replay review took a touchdown off the board for the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. What exactly is a catch? If you polled officiating crews in the NFL, odds are you’d get a few different answers.
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
Rob Gronkowski’s comments don’t make Tom Brady-Patriots reunion seem likely
Will Tom Brady wind up back with the New England Patriots this offseason? Former teammate Rob Gronkowski had some thoughts. To be fair, Gronk did not say a Patriots-Brady reunion was unlikely. However, what he did make clear is that narrative isn’t driving the conversation. Rather, Brady is at the age where he will play for a team that offers him the motivation to come to work each day.
Patrick Mahomes injury: Everything to know, and will he play?
Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Kansas City’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but will he be able to play in the AFC Championship game?. The Kansas City Chiefs are on to the AFC Championship Game but there is some concern over the availability of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered an ankle injury during the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The issue forced Mahomes to miss a few drives but he returned after the halftime break to help Kansas City survive an upset bid from Jacksonville.
Damar Hamlin could give Bills the ultimate form of playoff motivation
Damar Hamlin could be healthy enough to watch the Buffalo Bills play in person on Sunday. If Damar Hamlin is able to watch the Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals in person on Sunday, it could serve as the ultimate form of playoff motivation for the home team. While Hamlin’s...
