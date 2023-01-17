ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Man shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Richmond man arrested after standoff, home invasion

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested a Richmond man after a home invasion and SWAT situation last week. Officers were called just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 due to a man trying to break into a home on N. 16th Street. Police said the man made it inside,...
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy woman missing was found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 24-year-old woman, 1 man missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman and a missing man. IMPD is searching for Rashonda Banks. She was last seen Sunday in the 600 block of W. 27th Street. Rashonda is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
FRANKFORT, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana Woman Sentenced to 100 Years for Fatal 2020 Stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS— Kristen Wolf, a former corrections officer, was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Friday for the May 11, 2020 stabbing deaths of two people and the attempted murder of a third person at an Indianapolis apartment complex. Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and attempted battery as part of a plea agreement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. 23 after a spokesperson for Judge Fran Gull said they had not heard anything from attorneys on Friday.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy