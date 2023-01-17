ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Louisiana Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hep7z_0kHXmH8c00

OUACHITA PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school’s Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana. In the thread, Fontana made racist remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. Day while informing the coach that his players were out of school for the holiday.

During the conversation, the coach appeared to be shocked by the comments as he stated, “Huh? Say what? Where did that come from?” Fontana then appeared to be apologetic about the comments and claimed she sent the text message by mistake.

KTVE/KARD spoke with the Ouachita Parish School Board and officials confirmed that the dialogue between Fontana and the coach was real. Officials also confirmed that Fontana is no longer employed by the school board.

In response to the incident, Principal Darren Wheeler of the Ouachita Parish Junior High School stated:

Unfortunately, on Friday evening, a text message which contained a racial slur from an employee was brought to our attention. That employee is no longer employed by the Ouachita Parish School System. We do not condone any form of racism in our schools and community. Thank you for your time, and enjoy the rest of your day.

Darren Wheeler, Principal of Ouachita Parish Junior High School
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 8

J3ss
4d ago

Miss Fontana just won karma award 🏆. God sees ugly honey. You just let EVERYONE know how ugly too. Unfortunately as we know how this area is, your probably gonna be called more than that racist slur you thought was funny. Doesn't feel good does it? Glad your out of the school. To be around so many ethnicities not to mention kids, Id never want you in a school. Praying you educate yourself and learn from this also for your heart and mind to learn to love everyone.

Reply
3
Emily Sanders
2d ago

Glad she’s no longer going to be around any of the kids. What a disgusting, vile thing to say of a day meant to honor or one the greatest orators America has ever seen not to mention a key pioneer of civil rights. This makes me sick

Reply
2
Related
RadarOnline

White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked

A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
MONROE, LA
Daily Beast

Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text

A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach. In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPPJ to look at familiar face for Parish Administrator

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury could be looking to a familiar face to fill the void after it voted earlier this month not to renew the contract of former Parish Administrator Doug Postel. A meeting has been set for a 6 p.m. start Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse’s LPPJ...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana woman found walking intoxicated on highway by police

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of man wanted for meth distribution

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six feet and two inches and weighing 160 pounds. He is frequently around the Downsville and Farmerville areas. Aldridge is wanted for a felony warrant for Distribution of Schedule […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy