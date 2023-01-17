A significant part of the Vancouver Canucks soap opera will end on Monday as Bruce Boudreau will be fired, Rick Tocchet will take over, and Jim Rutherford will turn the page on what should be his most embarrassing chapter as a GM. Meanwhile, Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin have reportedly whittled down the Bo Horvat suitors before the NHL trade deadline. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is grateful to his teammates,, and the Penguins are slowly getting healthy.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO