Off the Record: Cost After Acquiring Bo Horvat, Wild Trade Shopping (+)
The Vancouver Canucks’ asking price for captain Bo Horvat is high, but after a team beats the rest of the NHL trade market, what will it cost to lock Horvat up to a contract extension if you’re the acquiring team? The Minnesota Wild are shopping aggressively, too. Off...
Watch This: Penguins’ Brock McGinn Fights Senators’ Travis Hamonic
It has been more than three years since Pittsburgh Penguins winger Brock McGinn dropped the gloves. That streak ended Friday after he hit Erik Brannstrom behind the Ottawa Senators’ net, and the festivities began. Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic immediately took McGinn to task, and the pair threw down in...
Penguins’ Room: Pettersson’s Mistake, Poehling’s Comeback
NEWARK, N.J. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to like at least one thing about the first minute of their game against New Jersey at Prudential Center Sunday. That it only lasted 60 seconds. They gave up a 2-on-1 break on the first shift, then allowed a goal 56 seconds...
Dan’s Daily: Fans Make Boudreau Emotional, Penguins Fight for Win
The NHL trade talks for Bo Horvat intensified. Vancouver Canucks fans paid a tribute to coach Bruce Boudreau during the game Friday that nearly brought the coach to tears. Jack Eichel isn’t holding up his end of the bargain in Vegas, and the team is slumping without Mark Stone. Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph high-sticked his brother, and his brother high-sticked him. Penguins Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman fought the Ottawa Senators, and Tristan Jarry stopped 44 shots in his return as the Penguins beat Ottawa 4-1.
Penguins’ Winner Waved Off; Devils Score PPG for OT Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins had just four wins in their last 10 games, and coach Mike Sullivan was not unhappy with their win Friday over the Ottawa Senators but wanted his team to play significantly better defensively. He got his wish, and the teams hit overtime, tied 1-1. Penguins d-man Marcus...
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Kapanen Injured; Petry, Poehling Close
The Pittsburgh Penguins showed one change at their morning skate Friday at PPG Paints Arena, with Danton Heinen taking Kasperi Kapanen’s place on the fourth line. Kapanen was not on the ice, and coach Mike Sullivan said afterward that Kapenen is out week-to-week because of a lower-body injury. The...
Jarry a Game-Time Decision Vs. Ottawa
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, out since Jan. 2, looks as if he might return to the net Friday when the Ottawa Senators visit PPG Paints Arena. Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at the Penguins morning skate, usually an indication he will start. Coach Mike Sullivan called Jarry a game-time decision. That could mean that, barring some sort of physical setback later in the day, Jarry will start.
Penguins Room: McGinn Changes Game; Jarry Smiles
Brock McGinn didn’t score a goal in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 victory against Ottawa Friday night at PPG Paints Arena. Didn’t set one up, either. For that matter, he didn’t even record any of the Penguins’ 44 shots on Senators goalie Cam Talbot. But he...
(Updated) Penguins Practice: Letang, Archibald Full Participants
Injured Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang appeared to be a full participant in practice Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. So was forward Josh Archibald. Both were in regular jerseys after being in non-contact jerseys for Friday’s morning skate. Letang noted, though, that there was not really contact...
The Pucks Stop Here: Jarry Shines In Penguins’ 4-1 Win
Tristan Jarry said a few days ago that he hoped to be back in top form “the second I step on the ice” for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He didn’t necessarily intend that to be a prediction and that’s too bad, because it would have been a pretty good one.
Penguins vs. Devils, Game 45: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
NEWARK, N.J. — It probably shouldn’t have been a surprise when New Jersey beat the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 30 at PPG Paints Arena. Not because the Penguins were coming off a gut punch of a defeat by Detroit, when they squandered a 4-0 lead in what became a 5-4 overtime loss, or even because they were playing without their top two right-side defensemen, Kris Letang and Jeff Petry.
Penguins Make Roster Moves; Looks Like Jarry, Petry Are In
The Pittsburgh Penguins made several roster moves a few hours before their game against Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena this evening. They activated defenseman Jeff Petry from the Long-Term Injured list and goalie Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, and returned goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre.
Dan’s Daily: Fight Night in Montreal, Penguins Giving Away Points
The folks at Sportsnet are playing armchair GM ahead of the NHL trade deadline by making proposals for Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. Minnesota Wild d-man Matt Dumba became the latest in a trend of coaches willing to scratch big-name players. Add the Colorado Avalanche to the list of teams that are kicking tires on Bo Horvat. One Canadian outlet put the Pittsburgh Penguins on the potential Horvat suitor list (that seemed silly), and Dave Molinari dove into the Pittsburgh Penguins OT struggles and rough-and-tumble Jake Guentzel.
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Reduce Trade Talks, Penguins Injury Updates
A significant part of the Vancouver Canucks soap opera will end on Monday as Bruce Boudreau will be fired, Rick Tocchet will take over, and Jim Rutherford will turn the page on what should be his most embarrassing chapter as a GM. Meanwhile, Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin have reportedly whittled down the Bo Horvat suitors before the NHL trade deadline. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is grateful to his teammates,, and the Penguins are slowly getting healthy.
‘Whatever it Takes, I’ll Do That’: Friedman Brings Penguins Missing Elements (+)
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman agitated noted Ottawa Senators’ agitator Brady Tkachuk. Friedman drew a penalty as Tkachuk’s anger grew. The Penguins lost because they took a ridiculous nine penalties, including one by Friedman, and yielded four power-play goals, but Friedman’s contributions were considerable. On...
