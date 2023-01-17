ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan’s Daily: Fans Make Boudreau Emotional, Penguins Fight for Win

The NHL trade talks for Bo Horvat intensified. Vancouver Canucks fans paid a tribute to coach Bruce Boudreau during the game Friday that nearly brought the coach to tears. Jack Eichel isn’t holding up his end of the bargain in Vegas, and the team is slumping without Mark Stone. Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph high-sticked his brother, and his brother high-sticked him. Penguins Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman fought the Ottawa Senators, and Tristan Jarry stopped 44 shots in his return as the Penguins beat Ottawa 4-1.
Jarry a Game-Time Decision Vs. Ottawa

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, out since Jan. 2, looks as if he might return to the net Friday when the Ottawa Senators visit PPG Paints Arena. Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at the Penguins morning skate, usually an indication he will start. Coach Mike Sullivan called Jarry a game-time decision. That could mean that, barring some sort of physical setback later in the day, Jarry will start.
Penguins vs. Devils, Game 45: Lines, Notes and How to Watch

NEWARK, N.J. — It probably shouldn’t have been a surprise when New Jersey beat the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 30 at PPG Paints Arena. Not because the Penguins were coming off a gut punch of a defeat by Detroit, when they squandered a 4-0 lead in what became a 5-4 overtime loss, or even because they were playing without their top two right-side defensemen, Kris Letang and Jeff Petry.
Penguins Make Roster Moves; Looks Like Jarry, Petry Are In

The Pittsburgh Penguins made several roster moves a few hours before their game against Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena this evening. They activated defenseman Jeff Petry from the Long-Term Injured list and goalie Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, and returned goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre.
Dan’s Daily: Fight Night in Montreal, Penguins Giving Away Points

The folks at Sportsnet are playing armchair GM ahead of the NHL trade deadline by making proposals for Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. Minnesota Wild d-man Matt Dumba became the latest in a trend of coaches willing to scratch big-name players. Add the Colorado Avalanche to the list of teams that are kicking tires on Bo Horvat. One Canadian outlet put the Pittsburgh Penguins on the potential Horvat suitor list (that seemed silly), and Dave Molinari dove into the Pittsburgh Penguins OT struggles and rough-and-tumble Jake Guentzel.
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Reduce Trade Talks, Penguins Injury Updates

A significant part of the Vancouver Canucks soap opera will end on Monday as Bruce Boudreau will be fired, Rick Tocchet will take over, and Jim Rutherford will turn the page on what should be his most embarrassing chapter as a GM. Meanwhile, Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin have reportedly whittled down the Bo Horvat suitors before the NHL trade deadline. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is grateful to his teammates,, and the Penguins are slowly getting healthy.
