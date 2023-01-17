Breon announces reelection bid to Centre County prothonotary and clerk of courts

Jeremy Breon will seek reelection as Centre County’s prothonotary and clerk of courts .

Breon, a Democrat from Haines Township, has been the county’s prothonotary since elected in 2019 and previously worked in the prothonotary and clerk of courts office since 2011.

In a press release, he said he believes in working with all parties to bring equal access to the office.

“I sat with victims of crimes, I stood beside those who were most vulnerable in our communities and I stood up for those who are most marginalized,” he said.

While working in the office, he saw their needs, which encouraged him to run for office.

“I am working to create an office with the most cutting edge technology to best serve the public and to meet our legal obligations now and in the future. We have had growing pains over the past few years, but we pulled together as a team to make our office better. I am incredibly proud of my staff. They are dedicated public servants who care deeply about our community,” he said.

In the release, Breon said he’s made “several advancements in technology to increase accessibility to the courts.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, he partnered with the Centre County court to implement an email filing order to increase filing access to the courts. This has allowed citizens to meet their filing deadlines when court restrictions or closures have occurred, according to the release.

Breon began exploring and planning implementation of an overhaul of the civil case management system during his second year in office, “to expand access to civil court records and increase efficiency,” according to the release. He also identified the need to improve storage of trial exhibits to ensure it is preserved for future examination. He was able to secure funding to create an evidence storage room within his office; final completion is expected later this year.

Breon is a Centre County native and lives on his family farm in Haines Township. He was appointed to serve on a statewide task force to examine a unified civil filing system, which would provide continuity of civil records throughout the state, according to the release. He also serves on the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Association Manual committee for both Civil and Criminal procedures statewide.

The primary election day is May 16.