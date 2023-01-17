ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Breon announces reelection bid to Centre County prothonotary and clerk of courts

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpMGG_0kHXlnDx00

Jeremy Breon will seek reelection as Centre County’s prothonotary and clerk of courts .

Breon, a Democrat from Haines Township, has been the county’s prothonotary since elected in 2019 and previously worked in the prothonotary and clerk of courts office since 2011.

In a press release, he said he believes in working with all parties to bring equal access to the office.

“I sat with victims of crimes, I stood beside those who were most vulnerable in our communities and I stood up for those who are most marginalized,” he said.

While working in the office, he saw their needs, which encouraged him to run for office.

“I am working to create an office with the most cutting edge technology to best serve the public and to meet our legal obligations now and in the future. We have had growing pains over the past few years, but we pulled together as a team to make our office better. I am incredibly proud of my staff. They are dedicated public servants who care deeply about our community,” he said.

In the release, Breon said he’s made “several advancements in technology to increase accessibility to the courts.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, he partnered with the Centre County court to implement an email filing order to increase filing access to the courts. This has allowed citizens to meet their filing deadlines when court restrictions or closures have occurred, according to the release.

Breon began exploring and planning implementation of an overhaul of the civil case management system during his second year in office, “to expand access to civil court records and increase efficiency,” according to the release. He also identified the need to improve storage of trial exhibits to ensure it is preserved for future examination. He was able to secure funding to create an evidence storage room within his office; final completion is expected later this year.

Breon is a Centre County native and lives on his family farm in Haines Township. He was appointed to serve on a statewide task force to examine a unified civil filing system, which would provide continuity of civil records throughout the state, according to the release. He also serves on the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Association Manual committee for both Civil and Criminal procedures statewide.

The primary election day is May 16.

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Toby Lee Coker, age 37, of Clearfield, Pa., pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eight of the Superseding Indictment before...
CLEARFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge

Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Clearfield Man Sent to State Prison for Multiple Cases

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sent to state prison for multiple cases during sentencing court Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dewey Kent Smallwood, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in one case, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in...
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: DuBois Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. – A DuBois woman who argued and spit on police officers has been charged with aggravated assault. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Sandy Township police say Samantha Beatty, 30, was intoxicated when they encountered her at her home on Jan. 18. They had...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Penns Valley School District to add school resource officers following community survey

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Centre County school district is working to keep their students safe with the addition of district-wide school resource officers. After multiple months of conversations, the Penns Valley Area School District will begin the hiring process of four school resource officers to serve its students. “We’ve had intruder drills, as […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
205
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy