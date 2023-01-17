Read full article on original website
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
Wilson Park improvement projects to kick off next week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of Fayetteville’s most popular parks will see several changes this year aimed at providing an even more enjoyable visitor experience. Several projects that will improve Wilson Park are set to begin next week. These projects include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade, and a new creek crossing.
Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
Fort Smith police looking for missing man last seen on Dec. 29
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing man last seen on Dec. 29.
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
Restaurant news: Boulevard Bread Co., Fayetteville Beer Works, Pesto Cafe, and more
It has been way too long since we rounded up some restaurant news for y’all. Here’s is what we know about places that have recently opened, closed, or are planning to open soon in Fayetteville. Boulevard Bread Company. A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in...
Northwest Arkansas companies trying to get more people into tech
Northwest Arkansas is growing daily and we're short-handed when it comes to people in the tech industry.
Fayetteville Police search for missing man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.
A familiar program offered by the United Way of Fort Smith Area has a new name
What used to be called FamilyWise is now known as SingleCare. Daren finds out what's new with this prescription discount service available to anyone and everyone.
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
Tomorrow May Never Come
None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
Charges removed for former Razorback Slusher
The charges for former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher will be removed from his record as long as he doesn't have any new offenses.
Pesto Cafe future in question after recent closure
The posters are still on the walls, a calculator sits on the bar, and the salt and pepper shakers remain ready to use on the tables. But with chairs stacked and magazine deliveries left outside in the weather to ruin, the future of Pesto Cafe is uncertain. No formal announcements...
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Cave Springs man pleads guilty to evading more than $263K in taxes
The former general manager of several Northwest Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty to evading over $263,000 in federal taxes.
WATCH: DVH and players preview with 2023 Baseball Season
On Friday afternoon, Arkansas Baseball Head Coach Dave Van Horn, junior infielder Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Stovall spoke with the media ahead of the 2023 season. The Arkansas skipper said there are still areas, specifically defensively, that they have questions to figure out, but when it comes to his pitching staff, DVH said, “It’s the best we’ve ever had.”
