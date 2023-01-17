ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
Arkansas Outside

Wilson Park improvement projects to kick off next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of Fayetteville’s most popular parks will see several changes this year aimed at providing an even more enjoyable visitor experience. Several projects that will improve Wilson Park are set to begin next week. These projects include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade, and a new creek crossing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KRMG

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
nwahomepage.com

Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Tomorrow May Never Come

None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Pesto Cafe future in question after recent closure

The posters are still on the walls, a calculator sits on the bar, and the salt and pepper shakers remain ready to use on the tables. But with chairs stacked and magazine deliveries left outside in the weather to ruin, the future of Pesto Cafe is uncertain. No formal announcements...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: DVH and players preview with 2023 Baseball Season

On Friday afternoon, Arkansas Baseball Head Coach Dave Van Horn, junior infielder Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Stovall spoke with the media ahead of the 2023 season. The Arkansas skipper said there are still areas, specifically defensively, that they have questions to figure out, but when it comes to his pitching staff, DVH said, “It’s the best we’ve ever had.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

