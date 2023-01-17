Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members and loved ones gather at vigils held for KC Johnson in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends, family, and members of the LGBTQ community gathered for two vigils, to mourn the loss of a KC Johnson. The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast held a vigil Friday night on the steps of Wilmington City Hall for 27-year-old KC Johnson. “She...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual TreeFest kicks off in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th annual TreeFest officially kicked off on Friday, January 20, at Independence Mall. Tree fest began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed trees in the area. Those who come out can grab up to five free seedlings per household. More than 4,600...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Calabash woman thanks firefighters, EMTs for saving her life
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Calabash is thankful to be alive following a recent medical emergency. Calabash firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded with Brunswick County EMS to a medical call in Brunswick Plantation last month. Peg Higgins was experiencing a cardiac event at the new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County community COVID spread returns to low levels
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after reporting a high level of community spread for COVID, New Hanover County spread levels are back to low. The current case rate of COVID-19 has dropped to 139.89 per 100,000 compared to 298.97 per 100,000 when New Hanover County moved to the High CDC Community Level. New hospital admissions for COVID-19 are at 9.3 per 100,000 for the last week.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers, 4 assigned to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol recently graduated 36 new troopers, with a few heading to the Cape Fear. Two troopers have been assigned to Brunswick County, one to New Hanover County and one to Columbus County. The graduation ceremony was held at the 157th Basic Highway...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County commissioners considering ban on homeless sleeping outside downtown locations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are considering a ban on homeless people sleeping overnight on New Hanover County-owned property. At their meeting on Monday, commissioners will hear a report about criminal activity, littering and the use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners will consider...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Dawson’s Creek’ marks 25 years since premier; Wilmington celebration planned for May
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 25 years ago, on January 20, 1998, Wilmington-filmed Dawson’s Creek premiered on television. The show filmed 128 episodes in the Cape Fear over a 4-year span. To mark the occasion, a special celebration is planned in Wilmington this May. The Capeside Event has confirmed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Public Safety Memorial cleaned of ‘anti-Christian’ graffiti; two juveniles confess to crime
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Public Safety Memorial vandalized with graffiti and ‘anti-Christian’ symbols has been cleaned. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial, which shares a parking lot with the Tar Landing Baptist Church, was defaced over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office says...
The State Port Pilot
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to suspect arrested in KC Johnson murder
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — William Hicks is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in the death of KC Johnson. Hicks has a number of convictions in South Carolina, dating back to 2018 including assault and battery, and burglary. Wilmington police are...
WECT
Missing Pender County woman safely found
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
