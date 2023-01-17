ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual TreeFest kicks off in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th annual TreeFest officially kicked off on Friday, January 20, at Independence Mall. Tree fest began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed trees in the area. Those who come out can grab up to five free seedlings per household. More than 4,600...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Calabash woman thanks firefighters, EMTs for saving her life

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Calabash is thankful to be alive following a recent medical emergency. Calabash firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded with Brunswick County EMS to a medical call in Brunswick Plantation last month. Peg Higgins was experiencing a cardiac event at the new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County community COVID spread returns to low levels

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after reporting a high level of community spread for COVID, New Hanover County spread levels are back to low. The current case rate of COVID-19 has dropped to 139.89 per 100,000 compared to 298.97 per 100,000 when New Hanover County moved to the High CDC Community Level. New hospital admissions for COVID-19 are at 9.3 per 100,000 for the last week.
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
The State Port Pilot

School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to suspect arrested in KC Johnson murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — William Hicks is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in the death of KC Johnson. Hicks has a number of convictions in South Carolina, dating back to 2018 including assault and battery, and burglary. Wilmington police are...
WECT

Missing Pender County woman safely found

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
