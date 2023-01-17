Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
411mania.com
Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
411mania.com
Top 7 Jay Briscoe Moments
The wrestling world was saddened on Tuesday by the death of Jay Briscoe in an automobile accident. While Jay never made it to “New York” and didn’t get to work on the Turner stations, he still made a great impact on professional wrestling during his years in the business. Jay & his brother Mark were one of the best tag teams of the 21st century. No history of Ring of Honor would be complete without telling the story of the Briscoes, who were there from Day One.
411mania.com
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Tournament Begins
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament. The winners of that tournament will face The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus...
411mania.com
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL
IMPACT Wrestling hosted their most recent television taping sessions in Kissimmee, FL today. This content will air in the upcoming weeks for IMPACT programming. You can see the complete spoilers (per Kaden) below. *Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander. *Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price. *KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey. *No Surrender...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below. *Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) *Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. *Judgment Day...
411mania.com
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Complete Results 01.21.2023: Openweight Tag Team Championships & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 21 with bouts recorded on December 11 in Los Angeles, CA. Complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights are available below. *The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated C4 (Cody...
411mania.com
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 01.21.23: LA Knight Talks Puppets, More
-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the headlines: Kevin Owens attacks Roman at the contract signing and hits a Stunner followed by a powerbomb through a table. More Men and Women declared for The Roya Rumble. So far, Ricochet is the only person that had to qualify.
411mania.com
MLW Signs New TV Deal, Will Begin Airing on REELZ Next Month
MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7. New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation. (Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.
411mania.com
Kofi Kingston On The Usos Beating New Day’s Tag Title Record
The Usos have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships for a while now, and Kofi Kingston discussed the New Day’s rivalry with the team and more. Kofi spoke with the New York Post for an interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On being the last match...
411mania.com
Note On AEW’s Relationship With CM Punk, Still Believed To Be At A Standstill
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a brief update on the working relationship between CM Punk and AEW, which is believed to still be at a standstill. Those close to Punk believe that Tony Khan has essentially put the former AEW World Champion “on ice.” No ideas have been presented to use him and there’s been no talk about a possible release from his contract.
411mania.com
Brodie Lee Documentary Premiering Next Month, Amanda Huber Says Her Family Had Nothing To Do With It
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a documentary about Brodie Lee will debut on Vimeo on Demand on February 3 at 7 PM ET. The special will be called ‘This Is Brodie Lee’ and features interviews with friends, wrestlers and relatives. It follows the first match of his career and was directed by Joe Brand of Classy Wolf Media. Here’s a synopsis:
411mania.com
Court Bauer Explains Why He Decided To Stop Using Twitter
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer spoke about why he decided to stop using Twitter and how it ultimately benefitted him. He said: “Probably during the summer. I was like, you go down Twitter, you go on social media and in my role, I’m supposed to hype and promote. We got into this phase, especially in wrestling, where every promoter at the high level is out there hyping and taking all the credit, ‘Look, love me, give me my flowers, I’m delivering all this stuff to you, bow down.’ It gets so self-aggrandizing, that it gets tacky. The shit speaks for itself. The work should speak for itself. I’m getting out of here. Let everyone else go make all the noise, I’m going in the other room, I’m going in the meditation room for a little bit and focusing on doing the good work and putting energy into that. It’s an old thing that Wale used to say to me when we were focused on doing WaleMania and stuff, ‘SHINE. Still Here Ignoring Negative Energy.’ It sounds funky, but it’s such an important thing for his career, for my career, focus on that and put in the work, not just for yourself, but your company, the men and women out there killing themselves in the ring, all the crew in the back putting in long hours, everyone on the team. It’s more important to focus on that than just going out there and trying to get a retweet. Retweets don’t pay, the work you put in pays.”
411mania.com
Tetsuya Naito Announced as Keiji Mutoh’s Last Opponent in Upcoming Retirement Match
– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event, Keiji Mutoh appeared after Tetsuya Naito defeated Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. Mutoh entered the ring and grabbed the microphone, challenging Naito to be his final opponent in his scheduled retirement match at the Tokyo Dome. Naito...
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
411mania.com
WWE News: Chris Jericho Praises Raw Anniversary Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes, LA Knight Hypes Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
– AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho praised the following preview video for next week’s Raw 30th Anniversary show. Jericho tweeted, “Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw”. – FOX Sports showcased this week’s...
411mania.com
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup
WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
