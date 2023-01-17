Vacant Chargers OC job will perhaps be most coveted in NFL

Joe Lombardi Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with Lombardi being fired, there are six NFL offensive coordinator openings as of late Tuesday morning. The other five (Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders) all have serious question marks on part of their offense.

Along with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, Herbert is among the elite signal-callers in the AFC. A 2021 Pro Bowler, Herbert is also the youngest of the four quarterbacks at 24 years old.

While Herbert took a slight step back during the 2022 campaign, it's hard to argue with a career-high 68.2% completion percentage, as well as 4,739 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes against just 10 interceptions. The 2020 sixth overall pick wasn't spectacular in Los Angeles' stunning wild-card game loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was a serviceable 25-for-43 for 273 passing yards and one touchdown, and most importantly, played turnover-free football in his postseason debut.

Add in the likes of five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen, fellow star wide receiver Mike Williams, stud running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett, and it's clear why experts are already saying that the Chargers offensive coordinator opening should be a popular gig to apply for this winter.