Virginia Tech 11-7 (1-6) at No. 19 Clemson 15-4, (7-1) Time: 9:00pm, Saturday (1/21) Virginia Tech shares a lot of characteristics with Clemson: military traditions, prominent engineering departments, rural campuses, and football-first cultures with sordid basketball histories. Despite this, Coach Buzz Williams won 20+ games in four straight seasons from 2015-16 to 2018-19. When he left for Texas A&M, Mike Williams from Wofford took the job. They were .500 in Coach Williams’ first year but made the NCAA tournament in each of the last two seasons. As such, expectations were fairly high for Virginia Tech entering this year and they delivered early on.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO