Ars Technica
Logitech announces $70 webcams with USB-C, built-in shutters
Logitech today released a new series of webcams for users and IT managers seeking something below the $100 mark that still incorporates handy home office features, like a physical shutter and noise-canceling microphone. The Brio 300 and almost identically specced but enterprise-focused Brio 305 each support up to 1920×1080 resolution...
Ars Technica
Apple’s full-size HomePod is back with new features
As previously rumored, Apple today announced the release of a new second-generation, $299 HomePod smart speaker in a similar design to the first-generation HomePod from 2018. This new model is a comeback for the HomePod, which was discontinued in 2021 after it struggled in the marketplace despite a price cut.
Ars Technica
300+ models of MSI motherboards have Secure Boot turned off. Is yours affected?
Secure Boot is an industry standard for ensuring that Windows devices don’t load malicious firmware or software during the startup process. If you have it turned on—as you should in most cases, and it's the default setting mandated by Microsoft—good for you. If you’re using one of more than 300 motherboard models made by manufacturer MSI in the past 18 months, however, you may not be protected.
Ars Technica
Samsung and iFixit now have parts for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy laptops
Samsung and iFixit launched an official repair program last August, and it's now getting support for a few more devices. Samsung says its self-repair program now includes the Galaxy S22 family and some laptops: the Galaxy Book Pro 15 and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15. Like we said at the...
Ars Technica
Revisiting Apple’s ill-fated Lisa computer, 40 years on
Forty years ago today, a new type of personal computer was announced that would change the world forever. Two years later, it was almost completely forgotten. The Apple Lisa started in 1978 as a new project for Steve Wozniak. The idea was to make an advanced computer using a bit-slice processor, an early attempt at scalable computing. Woz got distracted by other things, and the project didn’t begin in earnest until early 1979. That’s when Apple management brought in a project leader and started hiring people to work on it.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Ars Technica
Pioneering Apple Lisa goes “open source” thanks to Computer History Museum
As part of the Apple Lisa's 40th birthday celebrations, the Computer History Museum has released the source code for Lisa OS version 3.1 under an Apple Academic License Agreement. With Apple's blessing, the Pascal source code is available for download from the CHM website after filling out a form. Lisa...
Ars Technica
GeForce Now Ultimate first impressions: Streaming has come a really long way
Cloud-based gaming service GeForce Now's new Ultimate tier is rolling out today, promising a series of adjectives about game streaming that might have seemed impossible just a few years ago: high-resolution, ray-traced, AI-upscaled, low-latency, high-refresh-rate, and even competition-ready. I tested out the Ultimate tier, powered by Nvidia's RTX 4080 "SuperPODs,"...
