Forty years ago today, a new type of personal computer was announced that would change the world forever. Two years later, it was almost completely forgotten. The Apple Lisa started in 1978 as a new project for Steve Wozniak. The idea was to make an advanced computer using a bit-slice processor, an early attempt at scalable computing. Woz got distracted by other things, and the project didn’t begin in earnest until early 1979. That’s when Apple management brought in a project leader and started hiring people to work on it.

2 DAYS AGO