ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Indiana Man Arrested after Video Shows Toddler with Handgun

By WISH-TV
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B93lD_0kHXkSO700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paEJh_0kHXkSO700

Source: serikbaib / Getty

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A Beech Grove man is charged with felony child neglect after neighbors at an apartment complex saw the young child waving a handgun and reported it to police.

Shane Osborne was arrested Saturday morning. On Friday night, police were called to a Beech Grove apartment building after receiving a report of a child in a diaper playing with a gun in the hallway.

Police responded to the scene and spoke with several neighbors who said they saw the little boy, believed to be either 2 or 3 years old pointing the gun outside their doors.

One of the neighbors provided police with doorbell camera video of the child with the handgun.

The video, which is just over one minute long, shows the child coming out of an apartment with the gun and walking in a common area between apartments.

The child appears to point the gun at multiple apartment doors, away from the building, and toward himself before going back inside the apartment.

No one else can be seen in the video.

Online records showed Osborne was in the Marion County Jail Monday afternoon, and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The response by the Beech Grove Police Department, including a search of Osborne’s apartment and discussions with witnesses, aired live on national television as part of the program “On Patrol: Live,” on Reelz.

The post Beech Grove Man Arrested after Video Shows Toddler with Handgun appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana woman gets 100 years for fatal 2020 stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say Kristen Wolf has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the fatal 2020 stabbing that killed two people and injured one. According to a release, Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and battery by means of a deadly weapon in December 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to the murder of a man on the city's east side in 2021. Bruce McClinton admitted to shooting Norman Rogers. Police were patrolling an area near North Rural Street and 10th Street on July 21, 2021. The officer said they saw McClinton shoot Rogers as Rogers had his hands above his head.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while trying to get away from police

A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/police-investigating-after-pursuit-ends-in-crash-near-fountain-square/. Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while …. A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies. In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy