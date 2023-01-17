Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Six people rescued from island in Salinas River
Rescue crews responded to the Salinas River just east of Atascadero on Friday for a report of six people stuck on an island in the middle of the river.
Two people arrested, stolen car recovered in Grover Beach
Police located a stolen vehicle travelling through Grover Beach Friday night. Officers located the vehicle at 7:45 p.m., traveling northbound on Highway 101.
Burglars hit SLO County thrift shop that helps rescue dogs: ‘Someone violated our space’
The resale shop raises money for medical bills for senior and special needs dogs.
Pedestrian injured during multi-vehicle crash in Orcutt
A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a car Wednesday night. Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the 3-vehicle crash happened at 7:46 p.m. on Highway 135 near Foster Rd.
Rollover crash off Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo
Just minor injuries were reported in a rollover crash at Los Osos Valley Rd. and Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo.
Police chase and helicopter search into Arroyo Grande
Authorities followed the woman from Santa Maria on northbound HWY 101. Neighbors may have heard police helicopters in the Five Cities area at the same time who were assisting in the search.
Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles reported since Dec. 2, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. The department said officers served an arrest and search warrant for the man in a residence on the 700-block of Dodson Way in Arroyo Grande. As The post Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
KTVU FOX 2
5-year-old boy swept away by California flood: Official search update
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - Officials in San Luis Obispo County gave an update on the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Authorities said Monday that dive teams and search crews are able to explore new areas because of lowering water levels. Kyle was swept away during a recent storm....
kprl.com
CHP Identifies Victim 01.19.2023
The California Highway Patrol identifies the Paso Robles man who died after his truck crashed on highway 46 near Tooth and Nail Winery on Tuesday afternoon. He’s 70-year-old Richard Clement Sr. of Paso Robles. Clement apparently suffered a medical emergency and his truck veered off the road. First responders...
Bestselling author came to SLO on a book tour. Now she’s stuck in a Pismo hotel with COVID
The writer has been spending her time eating Old West Cinnamon Rolls and tweeting humorous insights from her confinement.
calcoastnews.com
Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room
Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Avila Beach woman who died in flood remembered as loving, strong and ‘feisty’
Karen Buccat got to the Port San Luis Pier in Avila Beach at 4 a.m. on Jan. 9 — she needed to make sure the fish at Buccat Fish, a family business owned by her brother, were able to stay alive during the expected storm. That’s just one example...
Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall
The water level at Lopez Lake has doubled within the last weeks. It's a remarkable turnaround for the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir, which was close to an all-time low level just weeks ago. The post Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP identifies Paso Robles man who died after Highway 46 crash
Emergency responders gave the man CPR, but were unable to revive him, the CHP said.
Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande
On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
Catastrophic flooding caught on camera in Los Osos as officials survey damage
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal was joined by state and local officials to tour catastrophic storm damage in Los Osos and Morro Bay.
UPDATE: Firefighters determine cause of house fire in Atascadero
A fire broke out at a house in Atascadero on Friday. It was first reported at about 9:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Balboa Rd.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Armed man arrested after entering occupied Paso Robles home
Paso Robles Police officers arrested a man after he reportedly broke into a home and attempted to break into another home Thursday morning.
Comments / 2