San Luis Obispo County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles reported since Dec. 2, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. The department said officers served an arrest and search warrant for the man in a residence on the 700-block of Dodson Way in Arroyo Grande. As The post Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

CHP Identifies Victim 01.19.2023

The California Highway Patrol identifies the Paso Robles man who died after his truck crashed on highway 46 near Tooth and Nail Winery on Tuesday afternoon. He’s 70-year-old Richard Clement Sr. of Paso Robles. Clement apparently suffered a medical emergency and his truck veered off the road. First responders...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Ment Media

Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande

On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

