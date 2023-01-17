The New Canaan Police Department is looking to raise money for our K-9 program. The K-9 program is solely run by generous donations. The main objective is to raise funds for a new K-9 vehicle. Officer Obando and K9 Apollo currently use a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. With the help of this fund, the K-9 unit would be able to get a 2020 Ford Explorer. This new vehicle would allow for more space for K-9 Apollo, as well as new technology and equipment needed inside of the vehicle for the K-9 Unit to perform its duties. The fund will also help cover costs associated with training, medical care, food, nutrition, and of course toys for Apollo.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO