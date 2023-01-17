Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
News 12
NYC health centers offering services to those suffering from long-COVID
Health centers located in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn want those suffering from long-COVID to know help is nearby. NYC Health + Hospitals has three COVID-19 centers in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn offering several services for New Yorkers suffering from long-COVID. Dr. Ted Long walked News 12 crews through...
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jamaica Hospital reach deal on cancer care
NEW YORK -- A new partnership for Queens residents means they won't have to leave the borough to get quality cancer care.Doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan will now be seeing cancer patients and providing treatment to them at Jamaica Hospital.This move will help address health disparities in underserved communities."When I see a patient with cancer now, I know exactly what they have ahead of them," said Dr. Sabiha Raoof, a cancer survivor. "I read my own mammogram when I did my first mammogram at the age 40 and I diagnosed my breast cancer, which was a very eye-opening...
bkmag.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year: 12 things to do this weekend
If you thought the Twelve Days of Christmas were long, wait until you see what Brooklyn has in store this weekend for the 15 days of Lunar New year celebrations. On Friday, take the kiddos to see Disney on Ice 1) because they’ll love it and 2) can you imagine attempting to ice skate with a giant mask on? Saturday is the official start to the Year of the Rabbit and you can celebrate with a beading party at Dauphinette in Dumbo and a Japanese Taiko “Thunder Drum” workshop in South Williamsburg. Then you can get loud on Sunday with a Bluegrass Jam (free for kids!) and flip through some vinyl at Bar Meridian while DJs spin some of their favorite tunes.
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
fox5ny.com
NYC cabbie now a viral streetballer
NEW YORK - A former cab driver and bridge painter is now making a name for himself as a viral streetballer in New York City. From the moment he rises from the subway in the West Village, George Papoutsis has a plan to put on a show. FOX 5 New...
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
fox5ny.com
NYC to prohibit restaurants from providing plastic silverware on takeout
NEW YORK - Hold the fork…. New York City lawmakers have voted to prohibit restaurants, third-party food delivery services, and courier services from providing eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their take-out and delivery orders unless specifically requested. The so-called Skip the...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - This weekend is all about celebrating the Lunar New Year in New York City. On Saturday, Queens Center will be hosting a Lunar New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy cultural performances and a new mural on showcase in collaboration with the Queens Museum.
Boy, 14, and girl, 16, shot near Queens school
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, were shot outside a Queens high school on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said. The wounded girl, 16, was shot in the right ankle in the area of 207th Street near 116th Avenue and Linden Boulevard around 4:50 p.m., police said. The injured […]
First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November. On Nov. 4, […]
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
travelawaits.com
22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island
Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
beckersasc.com
Top 3 hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022-23: US News
Hospitals including NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have been rated the top hospitals for certain subspecialities in 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Here are the top three hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022 and 2023:. Cancer:. 1....
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Comments / 0