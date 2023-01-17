If you thought the Twelve Days of Christmas were long, wait until you see what Brooklyn has in store this weekend for the 15 days of Lunar New year celebrations. On Friday, take the kiddos to see Disney on Ice 1) because they’ll love it and 2) can you imagine attempting to ice skate with a giant mask on? Saturday is the official start to the Year of the Rabbit and you can celebrate with a beading party at Dauphinette in Dumbo and a Japanese Taiko “Thunder Drum” workshop in South Williamsburg. Then you can get loud on Sunday with a Bluegrass Jam (free for kids!) and flip through some vinyl at Bar Meridian while DJs spin some of their favorite tunes.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO