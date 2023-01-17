ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 23

Related
US 103.1

5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

A cannabis consumer’s dream: Free marijuana for 1 year up for grabs at Michigan dispensary

ANN ARBOR, MI -- One Michigander will soon be living every cannabis consumer’s dream — free marijuana for an entire year. Skymint, an Ann Arbor-based dispensary, is offering the chance to win free cannabis for a year through a sweepstakes competition that began Monday, Jan. 16, and runs through Monday, Jan. 30. Those interested can fill out an entry form on the dispensary’s website, follow the brand on Instagram or use the code “FREEWEED” on any online purchase to enter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Center Square

$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications

(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable state where every Michigander can leverage technology to improve their quality of life,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
MICHIGAN STATE
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Man the Center of New Neflix Doc, Debuting This Week

It’s pretty cool to see a Michigan man the center of a new Netflix documentary. “The Pez Outlaw” tells the story of Steve Glew, a Michigan resident, who saw a lucrative market and exploited it. It’s a wild tale, and it debuts Wednesday (Jan. 19) on Netflix. The show is one of the many new documentaries and various series debuting in 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy