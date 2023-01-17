Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Marseille beats Rennes 1-0 to reach last 16 in French Cup
PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi's second-half goal was enough for Marseille to beat Rennes 1-0 in the French Cup on Friday and advance to the round of 16. Marseille won the last of its 10 French Cup trophies in 1989 and winning it again is a top priority for determined coach Igor Tudor, whose organization of the team has led to eight straight wins in all competitions.
Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting
ROME (AP) — Italy's most storied soccer club, Juventus, was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. A record 36-time Italian champion, Juventus was...
Arsenal sign Belgium winger Leandro Trossard from Brighton
LONDON (AP) — Premier League leader Arsenal completed the signing of Brighton forward Leandro Trossard on Friday, one week after missing out on long-time transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk. Arsenal said in a statement it signed the 28-year-old Belgium winger to a “long-term contract” without specifying how many years. The...
