PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi's second-half goal was enough for Marseille to beat Rennes 1-0 in the French Cup on Friday and advance to the round of 16. Marseille won the last of its 10 French Cup trophies in 1989 and winning it again is a top priority for determined coach Igor Tudor, whose organization of the team has led to eight straight wins in all competitions.

12 HOURS AGO