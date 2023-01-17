Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Offers a Bit of Las Vegas in Indio
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO. Who needs Vegas when Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is right here? The glittering destination combines world-class entertainment, gaming, dining, lounging, golf, and bowling in one locale. The hotel boasts 250 rooms, many with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains. Amenities include free valet, Wi-Fi, and use of the fitness center. For fun beyond the casino’s 1,800 slot machines and 40 table games, the property offers off-track betting and bingo.
Agua Caliente announces The Spa at Séc-he will open on April 4
The Spa at Séc-he at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza will open its doors on Tuesday, April 4. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians officially announced the opening date on Friday. The 40,000 square foot The Spa at Séc-he is one of the most luxurious hot mineral spring spa destinations in the country. It's The post Agua Caliente announces The Spa at Séc-he will open on April 4 appeared first on KESQ.
Daniel Sutherland discusses the 111 Night Market taking place Saturday at the Shops at Palm Desert
op The post Daniel Sutherland discusses the 111 Night Market taking place Saturday at the Shops at Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
menifee247.com
Sample local eateries during Menifee Restaurant Week
Hey foodies, looking to support a local restaurant? Save the date for Menifee Restaurant Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023. Follow along on our social media next week to get an inside look at our Restaurant Week specials that showcase featured dishes from Menifee’s local eateries. Join in on the fun...
Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured
The builder of a long-delayed resort development in La Quinta updated city leaders this week on his resort project. It was the first such official update he’s given to the city since last summer. Robert Green of the Robert Green Company told city council members he is feverishly working to secure a new batch of The post Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured appeared first on KESQ.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
ukenreport.com
‘2000 Mules’ To Show in Palm Desert
PALM DESERT — In a film that casts doubt on the 2020 election outcome, East Valley Republican Women Patriots will show “2000 Mules” on Friday at 2 p.m. “2000 Mules” exposes the widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome, according to the synopsis. The Geo-tracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives called mules delivering fraudulent and illegal votes to mail-in drop boxes in the five key states where the election was decided. Video evidence, obtained from official surveillance cameras installed by the states themselves, confirms the Geo-tracking evidence, according to the synopsis.
sjhsnews.com
Historic Hemet Theater Grand Reopening!
The Hemet Theater reached 100 years and celebrated with a grand reopening in November. Follow along with Tiger Media member Adrian Sandoval as he documents the grand reopening.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 17 FOR 10 DAYS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN INDIO — IT’S A DATE!
It’s a date! The family-favorite Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days beginning Friday, February 17, and will feature a wide array of fun for everyone!. Sponsored by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the festival, which takes place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds at 82-503...
theregistrysocal.com
BH Properties Offers up for Sale Fully Leased Redlands Office Building for $11MM
Commercial properties with full occupancy may be the only ones that get a serious look from investors nowadays. This may be one of the reasons Santa Monica-based BH Properties has chosen to put up for sale the 57,246 square-foot office building in Redlands known as Redlands Corporate Plaza located at 1980 Orange Tree Lane. The asking price for the property is $11.2 million or $195 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
knewsradio.com
2022 Was Record-Setting Year At PSP
PSP International Airport terminal, Oct 20th 2022 Photo from PSP International Airport, Palm Springs CA. Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) has been on a record-setting streak, and 2022 brought new annual records for passengers, flights, and seats to the Coachella Valley airport. Soaring at the top of the industry and...
Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City
The College of the Desert Board of Trustees discussed the economic impact of its Roadrunner Motors facility slated for Cathedral City. The board met Friday to review a new employment and economic impact report for the facility set to be built by the end of 2025. The report, done by consulting firm Rea & Parker The post Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Defense expert’s experiment excluded by judge in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
The judge in the Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia excluded a defense expert's experiment Thursday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Defense crime scene re-constructionist remained on the stand for another day of testimony. He has The post Defense expert’s experiment excluded by judge in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
One Suspect Still On The Run; Three In Custody For 2022 Palm Desert Jewelry Store Robbery
Palm Desert Jewelry store robbery suspects from a crime in June 2022. From left to right Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, Joshua King, and Karina Ortega. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Three of the four suspects involved with the armed robbery of a jewelry store in Palm Desert in June...
