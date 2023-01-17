PALM DESERT — In a film that casts doubt on the 2020 election outcome, East Valley Republican Women Patriots will show “2000 Mules” on Friday at 2 p.m. “2000 Mules” exposes the widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome, according to the synopsis. The Geo-tracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives called mules delivering fraudulent and illegal votes to mail-in drop boxes in the five key states where the election was decided. Video evidence, obtained from official surveillance cameras installed by the states themselves, confirms the Geo-tracking evidence, according to the synopsis.

