UPDATE: Westside High gas leak situation purportedly resolved

UPDATE: CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A gas leak which resulted in the early dismissal of students at Westside High Tuesday has reportedly been addressed.

An update from the Oceana Fire Department confirms that the flow of gas to the school has been stopped and that the room in which the leak was initially detected has been ventilated.

Furthermore, the presence of gas can no longer be detected per reports.

Westside High students will remain out of school for the day.

____________________________

CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A potential safety threat Tuesday has resulted in the evacuation of all students at Westside High School.

According to a 10:50am alert from the Oceana Fire Department, a gas leak reported at the Wyoming County school at 10:30am has resulted in the evacuation of the school’s students until the situation can be investigated further.

Oceana Fire Department further reports that they are currently on the scene assessing the situation and that the gas company is en route at this time to conduct analysis.

Additional information is expected to emerge following these assessments, and LOOTPRESS will provide an update to the situation as further information becomes available upon development of the situation.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Wyoming County area can be found here.