Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
Suspect in $100 million NJ deli fraud case held in Thailand
BANGKOK — A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small Gloucester County delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Want to change NJ? It starts with fixing people’s financial illiteracy (Opinion)
For many years I've been talking about the lack of financial knowledge among so many people. This is especially true in Trenton, where the governor and the majority Democrats have increased the state spending budget from a high of around $35 billion under Chris Christie to a whopping $51 billion four years into Phil Murphy. That's an increase of 45%. Wow.
Will East Brunswick join these NJ districts adding an Islamic holiday to calendar?
EAST BRUNSWICK — Muslim residents have urged the township Board of Education to add the religion’s major holidays to the school calendar. In Arabic, Eid literally means a “festival” or “feast.” There are two such major festivities in the Islamic calendar — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
The U.S. gained population in 2022: But see how many people NJ lost
We all know that life in New Jersey has become more difficult over the years, especially with the liberal policies of the current governor. The state is small-business averse and loves to tax and spend. We’ve lost residents for many reasons— because of high taxes, which can make it difficult...
New Jerseyans need to stop giving each other crap for doing this with pizza
Fellow New Jerseyans! I beg of you: Some of you need to get over this. We have enough to worry about in this state. It’s nearly impossible to live here with all of the expenses. We’re riddled with out-of-staters who don’t know how to navigate our roads. And we have a governor who has little interest in making the state more manageable for us.
Party’s over? NJ-based retailer files for bankruptcy protection
🎈 All Party City stores — 27 in NJ — remain open. 🎈 Chapter 11 filing follows big NJ company turmoil with Bed, Bath and Beyond. New Jersey-based Party City Holdco has filed for bankruptcy protection — while assuring customers that its stores remained open.
So much for acceptance — Rainbow signs come down at NJ school (Opinion)
Long Valley Middle School in the Washington Township district is the center of a bitter controversy. Since 2019 the school was hanging rainbow signs to show LGBTQ+ students that they were supported. Now they're coming down. It seems a contingent of conservative parents has complained and the district cowardly gave...
New Jersey celebrates the Fig Newton on National Fig Newton Day
Last Monday, Jan. 16 was national Fig Newton Day. It’s not listed as a national holiday but in my humble opinion, it should. I love Fig Newtons but just to be politically correct, Nabisco, the company that makes these beautiful masterpieces dropped the word Fig from Fig Newtons in 2012. More on that later.
NJ top news stories for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?. Some NJ lawmakers are worried the state could try to ban gas stoves and appliances after a report links gas stoves with higher asthma rates. ⬛...
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage
A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
