Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.
It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
Big News: New Year Brings New Life For Art In Amarillo
For those who aren't from around Amarillo, it might surprise you to know that Amarillo has a very strong, vibrant art community. Yellow City is home to writers, painters, poets, songwriters, photographers...you name it. One of my first introductions to art in Amarillo, was Arts in the Sunset. If you've...
Donate Blood In Amarillo, Get A Cool Alien T-Shirt
So here we are in 2023, and one thing we know is that not only are a lot of people in need, there are a lot of businesses and organizations that are in need. It seems more than ever, non-profit organizations are in desperate need of things. Not because they've seen donations or anything like that drop, but because there are simply more people in need of their services.
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far
The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
PHOTOS: Life Is Sweeter In This Bright, Beautiful Country Club Home In Amarillo
Everyone needs something unique to call their own. For me, the dream has always been to have a home with style and charm. Size doesn't matter. Price doesn't matter. Style doesn't matter. My dream home is one that's truly one of a kind. And I've found a listing that just might foot the bill--if not for me, for you!
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.
In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
One Person Dead After Semi Wreck on Amarillo Boulevard
Amarillo doesn't exactly hold the "Best Drivers" award. Driving can become second nature for a lot of people when in fact, driving can be a scary thing. One mistake when driving can be fatal. On Tuesday, January 17, at 9:17 PM the Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on...
Remains Found Near Hope Road Have Finally Been Identified
The human remains discovered in December on Indian Hills Road near Hope Road have been identified. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:40 pm. Someone had come across human remains. The human remains were found in an isolated area away from normal everyday traffic. This area is mainly used by utility contractors. When the remains were discovered the authorities were immediately called.
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo
Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
Asking a Robot Questions About Amarillo
So if you've checked the internet lately you may have heard about something called ChatGpt. ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained on a large dataset of text from the internet. The model is designed to generate human-like text and can be used for a variety of natural languages processing tasks such as language translation, question answering, and text generation.
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
Borger Fire Department Quickly Saves The Day For A Stuck Teenager
While I was out on vacation I feel this story did not get enough exposure. I mean this is the big news we need in the Texas Panhandle. It's definitely one to make you smile and realize how much the kids in our area are not as bad as some people seem to think.
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo
The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011
With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
The Ultimate Amarillo Dinner? Which Restaurants Are You Pairing?
One thing we have plenty of here in Amarillo is restaurants. It seems that anytime a new business is opening, it's a new restaurant. Now, I'm not complaining about this at all. Having a ton of options for eating is a good thing. We don't always want the same thing,...
