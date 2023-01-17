ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.

It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
Big News: New Year Brings New Life For Art In Amarillo

For those who aren't from around Amarillo, it might surprise you to know that Amarillo has a very strong, vibrant art community. Yellow City is home to writers, painters, poets, songwriters, photographers...you name it. One of my first introductions to art in Amarillo, was Arts in the Sunset. If you've...
Donate Blood In Amarillo, Get A Cool Alien T-Shirt

So here we are in 2023, and one thing we know is that not only are a lot of people in need, there are a lot of businesses and organizations that are in need. It seems more than ever, non-profit organizations are in desperate need of things. Not because they've seen donations or anything like that drop, but because there are simply more people in need of their services.
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far

The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.

In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
Remains Found Near Hope Road Have Finally Been Identified

The human remains discovered in December on Indian Hills Road near Hope Road have been identified. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:40 pm. Someone had come across human remains. The human remains were found in an isolated area away from normal everyday traffic. This area is mainly used by utility contractors. When the remains were discovered the authorities were immediately called.
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo

Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
Asking a Robot Questions About Amarillo

So if you've checked the internet lately you may have heard about something called ChatGpt. ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained on a large dataset of text from the internet. The model is designed to generate human-like text and can be used for a variety of natural languages processing tasks such as language translation, question answering, and text generation.
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011

With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
