Van stolen from Rockford funeral home with body still inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A van was stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday, and a dead body was still inside. Rockford Police announced theft on Sunday. They said that a deceased adult was still inside when the van fled the area. The van was found in Chicago on Sunday. Police are investigating. THIS […]
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
WIFR
Woman shot in Rockford, non-life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department. According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Details are...
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
Take A Trip On This Taco Trail In Rockford, Illinois
The Rockford area is heavily saturated with excellent spots to get a taco. I've put in the legwork and tested a lot if not all of them. Here's a trail of 6 taco spots in the Rockford area that have produced some great dining experiences. How many have you tried?
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
Tip Jar & GoFundMe Set Up For Illinois Family Of Beloved Pinnon Employee
A tip jar and GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Peggy Anderson, whose life was tragically taken on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Pinnon's Meats in Rockford, Illinois. Life is so unpredictable. Peggy was a blessing in many peoples' lives in our community and put smiles on...
8 Hilariously Terrifying Things in Rockford
There are many things in Rockford that scare people... while also at the same time making them infuriated. However, at the end of the day, you just can't help but laugh at how much these things bother you!. Every day I run into at least 4 of these. And let...
Illinois Kids Have TONS of Questions about Talk Show Host’s ‘Lunchtime’ Book
Have you ever had a New Year's Resolution that ended up being bigger and (mostly) better than you expected? Here's what happens when you decide to publish a book. I think the beginning might be in the mid-90s, when my mom worked part time as a legal secretary. At this...
Rockford Police officer charged again with battery of suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones. According to State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Officer Frank Fabiani was assisting with Jones’ arrest on May 14th, 2022. After Jones was handcuffed, Fabiani allegedly slammed Jones’ head into a glass window, […]
Rockford officer cleared in shooting teen who threatened mother with a knife
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago State’s Attorney decided Wednesday that a Rockford Police officer was justified in shooting a teen last year. According to police, officers Austin and Ditzler were called to a house in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In the initial 911 call, […]
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
Dream Sweet Train Dreams at This Unique Airbnb in Illinois
If enjoying a unique vacation in Illinois is something you've added to your 2023 to-do list, look no further than the Pullman Train Car Airbnb in Plano, Illinois!. One of Illinois' Most Unique Airbnbs: The Pullman Train Car "Constitution" One of the things I love most about vacations is the...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
A downtown Rockford retail shop’s closure will allow another business to grow
ROCKFORD — The closure of one downtown business is giving another room to grow. 510 Threads owner Sandi Kohn said Wednesday that she’s retiring from the retail business and closing her vintage modern fashion boutique at 510 E. State St. in downtown’s Block 5. The storefront won’t...
Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
How Long Below Freezing Temps Stick Around to Torture Illinois?
If it seems like we have not had sunshine or anything close to mild temperatures for a while, you would be right. And it doesn't look like we have anything resembling a warm-up in the near future. According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, it will drop below...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
