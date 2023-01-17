Fellow New Jerseyans, I beg of you, some of you need to get over this. We have enough to worry about in this state. It’s nearly impossible to live here with all of the expenses, we’re riddled with out-of-staters who don’t know how to navigate our roads, and we have a governor who has little interest in making the state more manageable for us.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO