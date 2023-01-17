Deiveson Figueiredo is the champion heading into his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno and he’s confident that he has his rival’s number. And that Moreno knows it. Not only does the UFC 283 co-main event mark a flyweight championship tetralogy between the two best fighters in the division, but Moreno is the only opponent Figueiredo has had since their first meeting back in December 2020. Two of their fights went to decision (the other ended halfway through the third round), so Figueiredo and Moreno have plenty of data on one another and had plenty of time to get in each other’s heads.

2 DAYS AGO