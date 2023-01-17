Read full article on original website
Brandon Moreno details backstage altercation with Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 283 win
Brandon Moreno barely had time to celebrate his win over Deiveson Figueiredo to conclude their four-fight rivalry before he was already being confronted by a future —and past — opponent. After reclaiming the flyweight title in the UFC 283 co-main event, Moreno headed backstage where he ran into...
Glover Teixeira avoids major injuries in UFC 283 war with Jamahal Hill
RIO DE JANEIRO — Glover Teixeira displayed a huge heart in what ended up being his retirement fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC 283, which went down Saturday night in Brazil, but he ultimately avoided major injuries. The 43-year-old veteran lost an unanimous decision in Rio de Janeiro after...
Brandon Moreno ready to finish Deiveson Figueiredo rivalry at UFC 283: ‘I’m putting all effort for that’
Brandon Moreno is ready to put Deiveson Figueiredo behind him for good. For the past two years, the UFC flyweight title picture has been dominated by the ongoing rivalry between Moreno and Figueiredo. After they fought to a draw in their first encounter at UFC 256, the two split their next two bouts, leading the UFC’s first ever tetralogy, which takes place at UFC 283.
Deiveson Figueiredo suffers nose fracture but no serious damage to his eye in UFC 283 loss
RIO DE JANEIRO — Deiveson Figueiredo fractured his nose during his fourth clash with Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21. Figueiredo said in his post-fight interview he feared for his eye sight immediately after the doctor stoppage loss, saying he hoped he would “still have an eye”, and it turns out that his right eye is fine. His concern came from what ultimately served as the punch that preceded the end of the fight after Moreno connected with a stiff punch that landed near Figueiredo’s eye.
Jamahal Hill claims light heavyweight title with punishing win, Glover Teixeira retires following UFC 283 main event
Jamahal Hill silenced a whole lot of critics after he put on a lights out performance to beat Glover Teixeira and claim the vacant light heavyweight title in the UFC 283 main event. It was a relentless and punishing attack from Hill round after round as he busted up Teixeira...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ihor Potieria explains post-fight dance after retiring Shogun Rua at UFC 283
For UFC light heavyweight Ihor Potieria, the best way to explain his post-fight celebration after retiring Shogun Rua was to do it again. Potieria got some heat after sending the ex-champ packing on a TKO loss, with one UFC vet declaring “OK now I hate this guy” after the Ukrainian fighter appeared to gloat with a dance.
Gilbert Burns praises Neil Magny, says Belal Muhammad turned down UFC 283 fight
Following a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Khamzat Chimaev this past April, Gilbert Burns was anxious to book at least one more 2022 appearance in the UFC. That never happened. The one-time title challenger pursued a fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 281. When that fell apart, he then turned his attention to UFC 283 so he could fight in Brazil for the first time since 2020, when he competed in an empty arena at the start of the global pandemic.
French featherweight Zarah Fairn dos Santos happy to fight at mother’s home country at UFC 283
Zarah Fairn dos Santos will be honoring her mother when she enters the octagon Saturday to face Josiane Nunes at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The French featherweight is the daughter of Maria Josi dos Santos — a Brazilian woman who happens to have the same name of her next opponent — and a Moroccan man.
UFC 283 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 283 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
UFC 283 results: Gilbert Burns calls out Colby Covington after dominant submission win over Neil Magny
Gilbert Burns had something to prove with his fight at UFC 283. After waiting months to return to action and competing at home in Brazil, Burns felt like he needed to make a statement in his fight with Neil Magny and that’s exactly what he accomplished. It ultimately only took a single takedown for Burns to advance his position, lock on a nasty head-and-arm choke and it forced Magny to tap out at 4:15 in the opening round.
UFC 283 takeaways: The unlikely legend of Glover Teixeira, plus Moreno-Figueiredo’s place in history and more
Ladies and gentlemen, we finally have a UFC light heavyweight champ. In the first pay-per-view of 2023, Jamahal Hill captured the vacant belt with a brutal decision win over Glover Teixeira, who announced his retirement after a valiant effort at UFC 283. The bout headlined an eventful return to Brazil, which also saw Brandon Moreno put a stamp on his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo, Mauricio Rua ride off into MMA valhalla, plus much more.
Missed Fists: Daniel Boehle locks in unorthodox armbar for submission win
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Unsurprisingly, the UFC being back in business didn’t return the...
Tyson Fury responds to Francis Ngannou, calls for 4-ounce glove boxing match for ‘big boy money’
Tyson Fury is ready to answer Francis Ngannou’s challenge. Now that the former UFC heavyweight champion is officially a free agent and looking for his next fight, Fury says that he’s absolutely open to the challenge and he’s still proposing a mixed rule set that could give Ngannou a few advantages.
UFC 283 preview show: Can Glover Teixeira, Deiveson Figueiredo deliver triumphant return to Brazil?
The first UFC pay-per-view of 2023 is upon us and two world titles are on the line. Will Glover Teixeira send the fans home from UFC 283 happy, or will Jamahal Hill spoil Teixeira’s homecoming and become champion?. Ahead of Saturday’s event from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, MMA Fighting’s...
Deiveson Figueiredo thinks Brandon Moreno fears him ahead of tetralogy fight: ‘I’m Brandon’s nightmare’
Deiveson Figueiredo is the champion heading into his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno and he’s confident that he has his rival’s number. And that Moreno knows it. Not only does the UFC 283 co-main event mark a flyweight championship tetralogy between the two best fighters in the division, but Moreno is the only opponent Figueiredo has had since their first meeting back in December 2020. Two of their fights went to decision (the other ended halfway through the third round), so Figueiredo and Moreno have plenty of data on one another and had plenty of time to get in each other’s heads.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill live stream watch party
MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 283 event, which takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and serves as the first pay-per-view event of 2023 for the UFC. The main event will see Brazil’s own Glover Teixeira look to become a two-time champ as he faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
Paths To Victory: Will Glover Teixeira reclaim light heavyweight gold at UFC 283?
If it feels like we were just here, two men headlining a pay-per-view event to claim the vacant light heavyweight crown. Don’t worry, you’re not crazy – we were. But after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw at UFC 282, leaving the 205-pound division without a champion, the powers that be scrambled and made a new vacant title fight between former undisputed champion Glover Teixeira and rising contender Jamahal Hill.
UFC 283 results: Brandon Moreno wins fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo due to third-round doctor’s stoppage
Four fights and over an hour spent in the cage together but Brandon Moreno finally closed the door on his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283. The fight ended after Moreno landed a nasty punch midway through the third round, which left Figueiredo with significant swelling and a cut near his eye. After the horn sounded on the most dominant round in the fight, Figueiredo returned to his corner where a doctor examined his eye and declared that he should not be allowed to continue.
Jiri Prochazka sends fiery message to new UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill may be holding the UFC light heavyweight title but somewhere in the wilderness of the Czech Republic a former champion who never lost his belt is already staking his claim to a future fight. Just moments after Hill captured the vacant 205-pound title with a lopsided decision win...
