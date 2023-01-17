Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Belfry After Allegedly Admitting To Officer That Drugs Were In Their Car
A Trooper with the Kentucky State Police- who was on patrol in Belfry, arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. The trooper had stopped at a gas station and, upon exiting his vehicle, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car next to him. The trooper then spoke...
wchsnetwork.com
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
pcpatriot.com
Four arrested in case of murdered local couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
Pax man sentenced to fifteen years after running from Deputies with Methamphetamine
PAX, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County man was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for running from law enforcement with Methamphetamine. On January 13, 2023, Jamie E. Clay, age 37, of Pax, West Virginia, was sentenced by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to one to fifteen years in prison for the felony offense […]
Pax man sentenced to prison for drug crimes and fleeing on foot
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sentencing occurred Friday for an individual charged with methamphetamine related drug crimes as well as fleeing an officer on foot. It was announced Thursday by Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. that Jamie E. Clay, 37 years old of Pax, West Virginia, was sentenced on Friday, January 13, 2023, by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to one to fifteen years in prison for the felony offense of methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, as well as one year in prison for the misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot from an officer.
WDBJ7.com
Multiple people arrested after body found in New River
Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies say man high on drugs crashes into Kanawha County home
HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence. Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.
Man arrested after slapping ex-girlfriend because she ate his food
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is in jail after his ex-girlfriend ate his food. According to White Sulphur Springs Police Department, on January 19, 2023, they responded to an apartment on Main St. When officers got to the scene, the victim said she and her ex-boyfriend, Praveen Kunnath, still lived together. They got into an argument because she ate his food.
Beckley Police Department is accepting applicants for new officer test
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently accepting applications for new officers. Applicants can apply online or in person at the department headquarters or at City Hall. Applicants will take a civil servant written test, along with a physical, consisting of a run, sit-ups and other exercises. Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with Beckley […]
String of break-ins reported in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad […]
Police searching for two suspects after $89,070 of drugs seized in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit seized nearly $90,000 in drugs and guns after a pair of arrests. Two suspects are still on the loose. Assisted by Special Response Teams from both the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley […]
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
Man arrested after absconding from home confinement to steal Nissan
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Grand Larceny charges following the theft of a vehicle in the Cross Lanes area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the theft of a vehicle from a Pring Drive residence was under investigation by Corporal Dolin.
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. According to court documents, James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, started speaking with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl in December 2021. He admitted to investigators that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the […]
West Virginia man charged with DUI after crashing into home
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County
QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
West Virginia man arrested with 1lb fentanyl, 12lbs marijuana
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area. The complaint says […]
Metro News
Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County
QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
WSAZ
Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight between two underage siblings ended in a stabbing Wednesday night and one of the children being arrested. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call in the St. Albans area where they were told an argument between a girl and her brother escalated.
