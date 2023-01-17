FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sentencing occurred Friday for an individual charged with methamphetamine related drug crimes as well as fleeing an officer on foot. It was announced Thursday by Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. that Jamie E. Clay, 37 years old of Pax, West Virginia, was sentenced on Friday, January 13, 2023, by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to one to fifteen years in prison for the felony offense of methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, as well as one year in prison for the misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot from an officer.

