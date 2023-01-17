ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Second man caught after vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
CHARLESTON, WV
pcpatriot.com

Four arrested in case of murdered local couple

WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
Lootpress

Pax man sentenced to prison for drug crimes and fleeing on foot

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sentencing occurred Friday for an individual charged with methamphetamine related drug crimes as well as fleeing an officer on foot. It was announced Thursday by Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. that Jamie E. Clay, 37 years old of Pax, West Virginia, was sentenced on Friday, January 13, 2023, by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to one to fifteen years in prison for the felony offense of methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, as well as one year in prison for the misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot from an officer.
PAX, WV
WDBJ7.com

Multiple people arrested after body found in New River

Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies say man high on drugs crashes into Kanawha County home

HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence. Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after slapping ex-girlfriend because she ate his food

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is in jail after his ex-girlfriend ate his food. According to White Sulphur Springs Police Department, on January 19, 2023, they responded to an apartment on Main St. When officers got to the scene, the victim said she and her ex-boyfriend, Praveen Kunnath, still lived together. They got into an argument because she ate his food.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police Department is accepting applicants for new officer test

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently accepting applications for new officers. Applicants can apply online or in person at the department headquarters or at City Hall. Applicants will take a civil servant written test, along with a physical, consisting of a run, sit-ups and other exercises. Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

String of break-ins reported in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Break-in at King-Tut Drive In

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. According to court documents, James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, started speaking with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl in December 2021. He admitted to investigators that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man charged with DUI after crashing into home

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
HERNSHAW, WV
WVNS

One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested with 1lb fentanyl, 12lbs marijuana

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area. The complaint says […]
DANVILLE, WV
Metro News

Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County

QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

