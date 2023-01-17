Read full article on original website
KIMT
No charges for Olmsted County deputy who fired a shot in attempt to capture a fugitive
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges will not be filed against an Olmsted county deputy who fired a shot at a suspect vehicle. Law enforcement tried to arrest Jesse James Johnson for a warrant for second-degree assault and other charges including felon in possession of a firearm. On December 14, 2022, Johnson was tracked to a car parked at the Planet Fitness building in southwest Rochester.
ktoe.com
Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail
(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
KIMT
Man arrested for violent standoff in Pine Island pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of firing around 20 shots at law enforcement during a standoff in Pine Island is pleading not guilty. Michael Steven Molitor, 37 of Winona, was arrested on August 20, 2022, and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a crime.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
KIMT
Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
KIMT
Semi rollover in Mower County sends driver to the hospital
GRAND MEADOW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi crash injured one person in Mower County Thursday evening. It happened on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 195. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ruben Matthew Martinez, 37 of San Antonio, Texas, was driving west when he went off the road just before 7:30 pm and rolled.
KIMT
Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
KIMT
Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison. Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Onalaska business owner charged with secretly filming, taking photos of employees in the bathroom
Authorities claim James Dinsmoor -- who also goes by Brad, according to the complaint -- filmed and took photos of independent contractors whom he employed at Dinsmoor Strategies. The criminal complaint claims Dinsmoor secretly recorded photos and videos using a camera hidden in a decorative house set on the toilet tank.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Being Belligerent in Apartment Complex
(KWNO)- Early this morning the Winona Police Department responded to a suspicious activity call in an apartment complex on the 100 block of Washington Street. The caller stated that a man was yelling and banging on doors throughout the complex. When officers arrived, they found Evan Navarro-Katz, aged 22 of...
KIMT
Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
KIMT
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle
A man was killed after becoming trapped under his vehicle following a crash. The crash happened on Sunday evening on State Highway 29 in St. Croix County, with police receiving an emergency call at 10:38 p.m. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Impala had left...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos.Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.A search warrant affidavit alleged the Edina man used cash apps to collect an initial $5.99 subscription fee as well as $25 for...
