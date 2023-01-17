Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Nurse practitioners have the best job in health care, US New & World Report says
Is being a nurse better than being a doctor? According to U.S. News & World Report, at least one sort of nurse is. Nurse practitioners have the best health care job for 2023, the news site wrote. Not only that, they ranked No. 2 for 100 best jobs and for best STEM jobs.
As food prices remain high, some states put grocery taxes on ice
As inflation soared in the past year, families in some states suffered a double whammy — paying food sales taxes on top of higher-priced groceries. At least five of the 13 states where groceries were taxed as of last Jan. 1 passed laws to reduce, eliminate or ease the pinch — Kansas, Virginia, Illinois, Tennessee and Idaho. Efforts failed in several other states.
