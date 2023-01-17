Read full article on original website
Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman
Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
Obituary: Portia Denice Wood-Hallman
Portia Denice Wood-Hallman, a lifelong resident of Montclair, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 59. Mrs. Wood-Hallman was born to George Wood Sr. and Sheila Baldwin in 1963 in Newark. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1981. In 1982 she gave birth to Tristen J....
Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong
Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
Dumpling Diplomacy teaches how to make dumplings and help the community
Dumpling Diplomacy founder Nancy Loo started the group as a way to share Asian American culture through dumplings. And the Montclair community has shown a strong interest — filling volunteer slots at monthly community service days and buying out tickets for events including a Hong Kong-style cafe dinner to celebrate Lunar New Year on Sunday.
Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants
The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
Montclair Art School partners with Howe House to host a fundraiser
Erin Foley has driven past the James Howe House hundreds of times and she had always wondered what the story was behind the property at 369 Claremont Ave. “I was like: ‘This little house here just sticks out. Like what's the story behind it?’” Foley said. She...
Obituary: Susan Swenson
Susan Swenson of Norman, Oklahoma, a former Montclair resident who raised her family and had a long career in education in Oklahoma, died on Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. Mrs. Swenson was born in 1953 to William and Vivian (Lewis) Munro in New York City...
Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts
Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Obituary: Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille
Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille of North Caldwell, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a special ed teacher at Edgemont School for more than 10 years, died on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 71. Born in Newark, Mrs. Demoreuille grew up in Caldwell and graduated from James...
Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto
Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
Montclair History Center’s oral history project shares stories of Montclair a century ago
In honor of Montclair’s 150th anniversary in 2018, the Montclair History Center began work on an oral history project, hoping to collect and share the memories of longtime Montclair residents, especially those whose histories have often gone unrecognized. Oral histories provide a “specialized history” that cannot be captured through...
Remembering King’s visit to Montclair High School
Effe “LaVerne” Shears was a teenager when she saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Union Baptist Church. Though this was in the 1960s, she remembers very specific details about the day. She remembers not wanting to sit with her parents because “teenagers don’t want to sit with their parents,” she said. She remembers King was escorted by a lieutenant from the Montclair Police Department, Ralph O’Neil Ellis.
Reviewing Lackawanna plan, Montclair Planning Board asks how big is too big
In the delicate computations surrounding the question of how many apartment units should be built in Lackawanna Plaza, bulk is an operative word. The solution depends on the formula employed, a mix of, basic multiplication and division, with geometry thrown in. The chore of deciphering the mathematics was left to...
Renaissance School recognizes Lenni Lenape tribal nation
Renaissance at Rand Middle School held a land acknowledgment ceremony Oct. 7 to recognize that the school resides on what was once the land of the Lenni Lenape tribal nation. Leading up to the event, Renaissance teachers Anthony Colon and Rodney Jackson met with Reverend Dr. John R. Norwood, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape tribal nation, who was instrumental in guiding the land acknowledgement, according to a district press release.
Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan
The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
Obituary: Carol Finch Speiser
Carol Finch Speiser, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Dec. 26, 2022. She was 103. Mrs. Speiser was born in Rutherford in 1919. She attended schools there and graduated from Collegiate School in Passaic before attending Barnard College and graduating from the Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
Obituary: Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou
Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou, formerly of Montclair, an educator and writer who worked in international efforts for social justice and economic development, including the fight against apartheid, died on Dec. 30, 2022, at Crane’s Mill independent living community in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Micou was born in...
Obituary: Sally DiMaggio
Sally DiMaggio of Little Falls, formerly of Montclair, died on Dec. 22, 2022. She was 48. Ms. DiMaggio graduated from Montclair High School and Kean University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business. She recently worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Paramus, where she was a property administrator. Ms....
For Montclairians, Kwanzaa means family
New Year’s Day was more than the beginning of 2023 for Tsihai Hanson of Montclair. It was also the completion of her annual observance of Kwanzaa. She has celebrated the sacred traditions each year since she was a child. When she was growing up, Kwanzaa was a time where aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents came together.
A month in the life of Montclair
A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.
