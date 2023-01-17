ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman

Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Portia Denice Wood-Hallman

Portia Denice Wood-Hallman, a lifelong resident of Montclair, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 59. Mrs. Wood-Hallman was born to George Wood Sr. and Sheila Baldwin in 1963 in Newark. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1981. In 1982 she gave birth to Tristen J....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong

Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants

The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Susan Swenson

Susan Swenson of Norman, Oklahoma, a former Montclair resident who raised her family and had a long career in education in Oklahoma, died on Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. Mrs. Swenson was born in 1953 to William and Vivian (Lewis) Munro in New York City...
NORMAN, OK
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts

Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille

Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille of North Caldwell, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a special ed teacher at Edgemont School for more than 10 years, died on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 71. Born in Newark, Mrs. Demoreuille grew up in Caldwell and graduated from James...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto

Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Remembering King’s visit to Montclair High School

Effe “LaVerne” Shears was a teenager when she saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Union Baptist Church. Though this was in the 1960s, she remembers very specific details about the day. She remembers not wanting to sit with her parents because “teenagers don’t want to sit with their parents,” she said. She remembers King was escorted by a lieutenant from the Montclair Police Department, Ralph O’Neil Ellis.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Renaissance School recognizes Lenni Lenape tribal nation

Renaissance at Rand Middle School held a land acknowledgment ceremony Oct. 7 to recognize that the school resides on what was once the land of the Lenni Lenape tribal nation. Leading up to the event, Renaissance teachers Anthony Colon and Rodney Jackson met with Reverend Dr. John R. Norwood, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape tribal nation, who was instrumental in guiding the land acknowledgement, according to a district press release.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan

The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Carol Finch Speiser

Carol Finch Speiser, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Dec. 26, 2022. She was 103. Mrs. Speiser was born in Rutherford in 1919. She attended schools there and graduated from Collegiate School in Passaic before attending Barnard College and graduating from the Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou

Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou, formerly of Montclair, an educator and writer who worked in international efforts for social justice and economic development, including the fight against apartheid, died on Dec. 30, 2022, at Crane’s Mill independent living community in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Micou was born in...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Sally DiMaggio

Sally DiMaggio of Little Falls, formerly of Montclair, died on Dec. 22, 2022. She was 48. Ms. DiMaggio graduated from Montclair High School and Kean University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business. She recently worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Paramus, where she was a property administrator. Ms....
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
Montclair Local

For Montclairians, Kwanzaa means family

New Year’s Day was more than the beginning of 2023 for Tsihai Hanson of Montclair. It was also the completion of her annual observance of Kwanzaa. She has celebrated the sacred traditions each year since she was a child. When she was growing up, Kwanzaa was a time where aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents came together.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

A month in the life of Montclair

A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
773
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy