Some of the shortages are from nurses themselves going before the board, the pandemic, and some.just don't find it rewarding any longer dealing with management, patient's families and long hours. Some of these nurses are learning on the job from bad nurses, barely passing their NCLEX exams or just in it to find their doctor husband or for status. "I'm a nurse" is as bad as hearing "my husband" every other sentence. Don't get sick people!
First Nurses are treated badly and given to large of a load to handle. They are one of the frontline health workers who receive lower pay for all they do. The higher management doesn’t care and nurses are leaving that profession. Most did love their jobs as caretakers but when no one cares how worn out these people are the health field will continue to have a shortage. Health care needs a big enema.
