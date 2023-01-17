AUSTIN, Texas — Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some. Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO