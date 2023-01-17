ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand

A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
ROME, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.

On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old Camillus girl

Camillus, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old Camillus girl. Olyvia JV Albright was last seen Jan. 9 wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sweatshirt and white shoes, the Camillus police department said in Facebook post on Saturday. The North Syracuse police department also asked for the public’s help in finding the teen.
CAMILLUS, NY
WPMI

Junior high school student and father found dead in New York home, police say

BALDWINSVILLE, NY (WSTM) — The bodies of a high school student and her father were found in a New York home on Friday morning, according to authorities. The Baldwinsville Police Department said 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father, Christopher Wood, were both dead when officers responded to the house for a status check shortly after 8:30 a.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Guilty plea for Ithaca man who beat his dog, who has since been adopted

Axel, now named Apple, has been adopted “and living his best life in his new home,” says Tompkins County Animal Control Officer Lee Consolo, and a former owner who “was observed viciously beating his dog” has pleaded guilty in the case. The incident occurred in September 2021 at the St. John’s Community Building in Ithaca’s west end.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
southernillinoisnow.com

Eleven-year-old girl shot dead after buying milk at corner store

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — An 11-year-old girl was walking home after getting milk for her family when she was shot and killed in Syracuse, New York, officials said. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was struck by a gunman in a car who was firing at a different person, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said at a news conference Tuesday, calling it a “true tragedy.”
SYRACUSE, NY
