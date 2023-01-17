Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
Person reported shot outside convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side, 911 callers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reported shot Friday night outside a Southwest Side convenience store, 911 callers said. Two callers reported seeing a person wounded around 10:12 p.m. near a convenience store on the corner of Tallman Street and South Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
21-year-old woman shot in leg a block from where 11-year-old killed in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting in her car Saturday afternoon, police said. The woman shot at 12:43 p.m. outside 131 Grape Terrace, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. That’s just a block from where 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was killed on Monday night.
localsyr.com
Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand
A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
Police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old Camillus girl
Camillus, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old Camillus girl. Olyvia JV Albright was last seen Jan. 9 wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sweatshirt and white shoes, the Camillus police department said in Facebook post on Saturday. The North Syracuse police department also asked for the public’s help in finding the teen.
WPMI
Junior high school student and father found dead in New York home, police say
BALDWINSVILLE, NY (WSTM) — The bodies of a high school student and her father were found in a New York home on Friday morning, according to authorities. The Baldwinsville Police Department said 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father, Christopher Wood, were both dead when officers responded to the house for a status check shortly after 8:30 a.m.
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
cnycentral.com
School staff announce service in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz to be held Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City School District spokesperson has shared on behalf of staff members at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School that a service will be held Sunday in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old 6th grader at the school who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night on the southside of Syracuse.
Man arrested for firing ghost gun at another man in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Syracuse police say he fired a ghost gun at another man and ran from police this weekend. Jason Lloyd, 26, opened fire at 12:44 p.m. Saturday while at 110 Hovey St., police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Middle school welcomes community to gather at church to remember 11-year-old girl
Syracuse, N.Y. – A service will be held Sunday morning in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl gunned down near her home after buying milk for her grandma. Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School will honor Brexialee in a church service, district spokesman Michael Henesey said. Brexialee was...
14850.com
Guilty plea for Ithaca man who beat his dog, who has since been adopted
Axel, now named Apple, has been adopted “and living his best life in his new home,” says Tompkins County Animal Control Officer Lee Consolo, and a former owner who “was observed viciously beating his dog” has pleaded guilty in the case. The incident occurred in September 2021 at the St. John’s Community Building in Ithaca’s west end.
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
southernillinoisnow.com
Eleven-year-old girl shot dead after buying milk at corner store
(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — An 11-year-old girl was walking home after getting milk for her family when she was shot and killed in Syracuse, New York, officials said. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was struck by a gunman in a car who was firing at a different person, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said at a news conference Tuesday, calling it a “true tragedy.”
