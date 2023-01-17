Failed GOP candidate visited homes of New Mexico Democratic politicians to dispute election before shootings, officials say

Read full article on original website
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
thelakewoodscoop.com
Gov. Murphy Comments on Mass Shooting in California
Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
New Mexico shootings: Officials looking into source of Pena's campaign contributions
The investigation into a failed New Mexico political candidate and a string of shootings has expanded, with officials now looking to determine if contributions to the suspect's campaign were funneled by drug trafficking, police said. Republican Solomon Pena is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out...
Under West Virginia bills, exposing minors to transgender people could be a crime
Two West Virginia bills aim to protect minors from obscene performances and materials, which the bills define, in part, as anything that includes exposure to or performances by transgender people. The bills, introduced this week by state Sen. Michael Azinger, a Republican, would prohibit obscene and sexually explicit materials in...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin stokes 2024 campaign speculation after killing Ford battery plant over China links
It seemed like a deal any governor would love to tout, especially if they’re dreaming of a move to the White House: 2,500 high-tech manufacturing jobs for an iconic American company in a long-struggling part of his state. But this week, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin nixed a proposed...
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
searchlightnm.org
Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?
Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
“I am the MAGA king”: NM GOP election loser who cried fraud charged in shootings targeting Dems
A failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives was arrested by a SWAT team on Monday and charged with orchestrating a series of shootings targeting Democrats in Albuquerque, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost his race to represent the state's 14th House District last year, paid and...
Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats' homes
A failed candidate for the New Mexico state House described by police as an "election denier" was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out shootings at...
Prosecutors will have a difficult burden to cast Alec Baldwin as criminal, lawyers say
Prosecutors will need a mountain of evidence to cast Alec Baldwin as a criminally negligent gunman, skeptical defense criminal lawyers said Friday, as Hollywood appeared to rally around the oft-polarizing actor. Baldwin and "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be accused of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set killing...
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
Two paramedics charged with first-degree murder in hospital transport
Two paramedics have been charged with the first-degree murder of Earl Moore Jr. after state investigators say he was strapped face down on a stretcher during a hospital transport, causing his death. The paramedics pleaded not guilty in an Illinois court. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster has more details on the case.Jan. 21, 2023.
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
With Great Salt Lake at rock bottom, lawmakers aim for rescue
For the Great Salt Lake, it might be now or never. Utah lawmakers have mounted emergency rescue plans for the Great Salt Lake, which is on the verge of ecological collapse. Before the legislative session opened on Tuesday, scientists and conservationists issued the most dire warning yet over the lake’s future, saying “the lake as we know it is on track to disappear in five years” if losses continue at their recent pace.
Busted lights burn bright at Massachusetts high school
A malfunctioning lighting system at a Massachusetts' high school have been burning non-stop for more than a year. NBC's Corky Siemasko has the details.Jan. 20, 2023.
10 people killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles after Lunar New Year celebrations
LOS ANGELES — A gunman opened fire, killing 10 and wounding 10 Saturday, in the midst of Lunar New Year celebrations in Southern California’s Asian American enclave of Monterey Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. It was not clear what the motive was behind the...
New York cold case murder suspect dies by suicide
Police say a former neighbor died by suicide after being identified as a suspect in the 1994 murder of Violet Filkins. WNYT's Mark Mulholland reports.Jan. 20, 2023.
Former Walmart employee opens fire in Indiana store, injuring one
A former employee opened fire and injured one person at an Indiana Walmart before being fatally shot, according to police. NBC News Jesse Kirsch has more details on the shooting.Jan. 21, 2023.
Lake Powell Water Level Projections Revealed in Report
The Bureau of Reclamation projected that the lake's water level will reach its lowest point this year in April.
