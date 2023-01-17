ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances for flakes to fly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds held tough on Sunday in North Central Wisconsin while temperatures struggled to make it into the upper 10s to low 20s. Snow showers may work through the area Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with various fronts rolling by North Central Wisconsin. So far this month in...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

2023 Winter Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s only Winter Adventure Challenge Race happened on Saturday. Race organizer Tim Buchholz said racers as young as nine all the way through their sixties took part in today’s challenge. From competitive athletes to people just looking to have fun, Buchholz said anyone can enjoy this race.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
WSAW

Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Manitowoc teen to perform at world-renowned Carnegie Hall

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc teen Matthew Bonin is never far from his trumpet. “These are the valves,” Matthew showed Action 2 News. “They change the note when you’re playing.”. It’s the same trumpet that earned him a spot in the Honors Symphonic Band... and the chance...
MANITOWOC, WI
WSAW

Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
GREEN BAY, WI

