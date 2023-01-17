Read full article on original website
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances for flakes to fly
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds held tough on Sunday in North Central Wisconsin while temperatures struggled to make it into the upper 10s to low 20s. Snow showers may work through the area Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with various fronts rolling by North Central Wisconsin. So far this month in...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Breaks of sun Sunday, chances of snow showers in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have the sunglasses on standby. Although Sunday starts off with a gray sky, some sun could make an appearance as the day goes along. Snow showers may work through the area Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with various fronts rolling by North Central Wisconsin. Clouds and patchy...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More clouds with chances of snow showers early in the new week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The theme for this month of January has been a lot of days with clouds and temperatures that have been anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above average. The milder-than-usual temperatures are on tap for the new week and there will be some opportunities for light snow or snow showers.
WSAW
2023 Winter Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s only Winter Adventure Challenge Race happened on Saturday. Race organizer Tim Buchholz said racers as young as nine all the way through their sixties took part in today’s challenge. From competitive athletes to people just looking to have fun, Buchholz said anyone can enjoy this race.
WSAW
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
WSAW
Wisconsin housing unit sales fell nearly 35% in 2022 as sales drop across the nation
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season when home sales traditionally slow down. “We always see things slow down a little bit in the winter months,” says Lucca Tonelli, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Action. “And then generally pick up in the late spring.”. According to the Wisconsin Realtors...
WSAW
Manitowoc teen to perform at world-renowned Carnegie Hall
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc teen Matthew Bonin is never far from his trumpet. “These are the valves,” Matthew showed Action 2 News. “They change the note when you’re playing.”. It’s the same trumpet that earned him a spot in the Honors Symphonic Band... and the chance...
WSAW
Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
