Soroka (elbow) is on the same schedule as the rest of Atlanta's pitchers as he ramps up for camp, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Soroka is just 25 years old and owns a 2.86 ERA in 37 career major-league starts, but the last of those came back in 2020. He tore his Achilles tendon early that season and then tore it again a year later. He made it back on the mound for six minor-league starts late last season before being shut down with elbow soreness. Neither his Achilles nor his elbow seem to be a problem at the moment, however, so he'll be positioned as well as possible to stake a claim for a rotation spot this spring.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO