Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding search for permanent head coach
As of Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers had been in violation of NFL rules regarding their search for a permanent head coach, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. A league executive called the Panthers on Wednesday morning to remind the team that all members of its search committee were to complete the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search, which has now seen five coaching candidates be interviewed.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win
Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Joining Seattle
La Stella signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday. La Stella spent the past two seasons with the Giants and battled various injuries during his time with the club. He played in just 60 games last year and slashed .239/.282/.350 with two homers, 17 runs and 14 RBI but will attempt to bounce back during his age-34 season. La Stella missed the end of 2022 with neck spasms but should be ready for spring training in February.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Makes most of 13 touches
Pacheco rushed the ball 12 times for 95 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. He added one reception for six yards. Pacheco paced the Chiefs' backfield with 13 touches, and he was narrowly more involved than Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco made the most of his opportunity, and his effort was highlighted by a 39-yard gain midway through the second quarter -- a run that set up a one-yard touchdown catch for Travis Kelce two plays later. It remains to be seen how work will be split between Pacheco and McKinnon moving forward, particularly if the Chiefs find themselves in negative game script at any point during the AFC Championship Game.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup
Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Underwhelming rookie campaign
Mafe posted 41 tackles (28 solo) and three sacks across 17 regular-season games during 2022. The 2022 second-round pick (40th overall) averaged 24.1 defensive snaps per game as a rookie, as Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and even Bruce Irvin all ran ahead of him. Mafe still has excellent athletic qualities in addition to a solid collegiate track record. Mafe has a good chance at taking a starting role in 2023, but fantasy managers should temper expectations considering the underwhelming rookie campaign from the 24-year-old.
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Posts another prolific campaign
Over 17 games, Buckner accumulated a career-high 74 tackles (44 solo), including eight sacks, as well as three passes defended and one fumble recovery in the 2022 season. Buckner continued his dominant form on the interior of the Colts' defensive front, as he finished sixth among the league's defensive tackles in sacks this season. The 28-year-old also topped his previous personal best for tackles in a season from his 2018 rookie campaign with San Francisco. Buckner also maintained his extremely consistent durability, as he's missed just one regular-season game since his rookie season. The seventh-year pro is now set to make $40 million over the final two remaining seasons of his current contract with Indianapolis.
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Disappoints against Jags
McKinnon rushed the ball 11 times for 25 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. McKinnon was stymied as a runner, and he was narrowly out-touched by Isiah Pacheco. While he was bottled up on the ground, the more surprising part of McKinnon's performance was the fact that he was not targeted in the passing game. That likely had to do with Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury early in the contest as well as the game script, and the Chiefs could opt to keep McKinnon in the backfield more regularly to serve as an extra blocker in next week's AFC Championship Game.
49ers vs. Cowboys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
Regular Season Records: Dallas 12-5; San Francisco 13-4 The San Francisco 49ers will duke it out with the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the playoffs Sunday at Levi's Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. These two teams have allowed few points on average (San Francisco 16.67, Dallas 19.78), so any points scored will be well earned.
Braves' Mike Soroka: Full go for spring
Soroka (elbow) is on the same schedule as the rest of Atlanta's pitchers as he ramps up for camp, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Soroka is just 25 years old and owns a 2.86 ERA in 37 career major-league starts, but the last of those came back in 2020. He tore his Achilles tendon early that season and then tore it again a year later. He made it back on the mound for six minor-league starts late last season before being shut down with elbow soreness. Neither his Achilles nor his elbow seem to be a problem at the moment, however, so he'll be positioned as well as possible to stake a claim for a rotation spot this spring.
