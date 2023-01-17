Read full article on original website
Regan Westbrook
5d ago
How very caring of them!- Really ungodly sad they couldn’t have cared more about him when he was alive and in jail!- Oh!- yeah!- wasn’t any $ for them then was there?!
3
KOKI FOX 23
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
Fayetteville Police search for missing man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
KHBS
Sebastian County sheriff responds to wrongful death federal lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — "In this case, our system is literally broken and we need to do something about our system so we aren't keeping these people in jails for years at a time, without charges and without any recourse," said Sheriff Hobe Runion. A federal lawsuit filed on...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/8
Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
thv11.com
Third civil rights lawsuit filed against Crawford County and former deputy
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office faces another federal civil rights lawsuit involving claims of excessive force by a former deputy. The sheriff's office fired Zack King for his involvement in the violent arrest of a man outside a Mulberry convenience store last summer. He's named in a lawsuit related to that incident and now two others.
Missing Fort Smith man found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29. The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being. On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe. Follow 5NEWS...
Silver Alert: Sallisaw police searching for David Mobley
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials have issued a "Silver Alert" for David Mobley, 75 years old, who was last seen on January 20th around 4:30 pm leaving the VA clinic in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
Fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of other drugs found during reckless driver stop
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Logan County Sheriff's office, on Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver call from Caulksville west of Paris. When, Bobby Bridgman, 39, of London, Arkansas, was pulled over, the Patrol Sgt. Charly Moua searched his vehicle...
news9.com
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
Elkins man dies after dump truck rollover incident
CENTERTON, Ark. — A man from Elkins is dead after a dump truck rollover incident that took place in Centerton on Saturday, Jan. 21. Henry Jim Netzel, 70, was driving on west Hwy 72 in a Mack CTP dump truck at high speed according to police. Police say Netzel...
Fort Smith police looking for missing man last seen on Dec. 29
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing man last seen on Dec. 29.
Social Media Post Leads To Vian School Lockdown And Man's Arrest
A man is in jail accused of making threats that forced a Vian school to go on lockdown as a precaution. Hunter Craighead was arrested at his home in Fort Smith and will be brought back to Sequoyah County. The superintendent said as soon as he was notified of the...
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
Springdale speaks on how school safety officers impact children
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several months after the program was started we’re hearing from the Springdale School District's new certified school safety officers. The district added the officers this fall in an effort to have an armed person on all of its campuses. “We're here for one reason, and...
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
KHBS
2 men shot near Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
Sebastian County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 26-year-old man
BARLING, Ark. — According to the Barling Police Department, 26-year-old Riley Beneux has been reported missing after telling his family he was leaving for the gym and never returned home. Sebastian County Sheriff's Department and the county's emergency management are aiding in the search. "Right now we have search...
