Sebastian County, AR

Regan Westbrook
5d ago

How very caring of them!- Really ungodly sad they couldn’t have cared more about him when he was alive and in jail!- Oh!- yeah!- wasn’t any $ for them then was there?!

KOKI FOX 23

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/8

Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
FORT SMITH, AR
thv11.com

Third civil rights lawsuit filed against Crawford County and former deputy

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office faces another federal civil rights lawsuit involving claims of excessive force by a former deputy. The sheriff's office fired Zack King for his involvement in the violent arrest of a man outside a Mulberry convenience store last summer. He's named in a lawsuit related to that incident and now two others.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Missing Fort Smith man found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29. The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being. On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe. Follow 5NEWS...
FORT SMITH, AR
news9.com

Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Elkins man dies after dump truck rollover incident

CENTERTON, Ark. — A man from Elkins is dead after a dump truck rollover incident that took place in Centerton on Saturday, Jan. 21. Henry Jim Netzel, 70, was driving on west Hwy 72 in a Mack CTP dump truck at high speed according to police. Police say Netzel...
CENTERTON, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

2 men shot near Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
POTEAU, OK
