liveboston617.org
Boston Public Health Commission Continues to Protect and Pamper Disgraced Top-ish Cop Even After Being Placed on Leave
Free gas, take-home police vehicles, gym access, and gated garage parking are just a few of the cushy perks that BPHC Deputy Chief Fredrick Gary has enjoyed over the weekend while on what the Commission claims is ‘administrative leave pending further review.’. Early last week after a lengthy internal...
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
Shea family tradition: Two brothers and a cousin continue a law enforcement legacy in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — It’s a family affair for the Belmont Police Department after Chief James MacIsaac announced their three new officers, Connor Shea, Michael Shea, and Ryan Shea. After an extensive 21-week academy program the Shea men graduated with the 1st Recruit Officer Class of the Lynnfield Regional...
wgbh.org
Commission rescinds Bay State College’s accreditation following claims of fraud
Bay State College, the for-profit college in Boston owned by Chinese investors, will lose its accreditation after former students complained that the school defrauded them. The New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), announced its decision to withdraw Bay State’s accreditation in a statement posted on its website Monday.
NHPR
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens
Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life
COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder. Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WCVB
Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
WCVB
Hate group founder, member accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The founder of a neo-Nazi hate group, a Massachusetts native, and one of the group's members are charged with violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights act in connection with an incident last year, officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said the complaints are regarding a July 2022...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
YAHOO!
Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson
PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
Watertown News
Group that Sends Care Packages to Military Personnel May be Grounded by Change in Mail Rules
For 20 years, Operation American Soldier has been sending out a piece of home to men and women serving in the U.S. Military overseas from Watertown, but the pipeline of care packages appears to be coming to a sudden halt with a change in rules for shipping packages to military bases.
thehypemagazine.com
Anthony Gattineri and Others Indicted on Concealing Financial Interest of a Felon and Mob Associate
On Thursday, October 2, 2014, a Federal grand jury indicted Charles Lightbody, 54, of Revere, Dustin DeNunzio, 37, of Cambridge, and Anthony Gattineri, 56, of Winchester, on the charges of trying to conceal a mob associate’s ownership stake in land located in Everett, MA which Wynn Resorts had proposed building a casino on. Wynn was awarded the license to build the 27-story casino on the Mystic River in Everett in September 2014 by The Massachusetts Gaming Commission. As a result of sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn, and in an effort to distance itself from the beleaguered founder of the casino empire, the project was renamed Encore Boston Harbor. The casino eventually opened on June 23, 2019, at an estimated total cost of $2.6 billion.
Arlington police charge Boston man for yet another home improvement scam
This is the second time this week that Arlington police have arrested someone for a home improvement scam. For the second time this week, Arlington police charged a man for scamming a resident using a common home improvement scheme. Jack Clarke, 23, of Boston, was charged with larceny by false...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
