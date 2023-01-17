ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acreage in southern Sioux Falls sells for $1.25 million

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KK6fS_0kHXgSod00

A home in southern Sioux Falls sold for $1.25, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Dec. 26-30.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 8201 S. Western Avenue sits on 4.5 acres of land on the edge of town. The property includes a barn and a 2,000 square-foot brick house that was built in 1971, according to Zillow.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of December 26, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 8201 S. Western Ave, $1.25 million
  2. 7801 S. Brande Park Circle, $893,000
  3. 2308 S. Galena Court, $806,500
  4. 201 Reese Circle, Crooks; $769,000
  5. 5600 E. Canter Ridge Circle, $727,000
  6. 5504 E. Saddle Ridge Circle, $705,500
  7. 47104 Toto Street, Harrisburg; $700,000
  8. 2500 N. Reichelt Circle, Tea; $612,500
  9. 2301 E. Mary Moore Drive, Tea; $605,000
  10. 8317 E. Wicker Court, $582,000

