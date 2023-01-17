Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Jan. 8-14

Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Friday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Jordan Allen, Hillcrest: Allen recorded a triple-double for the Vikings in their 102-42 win last week. He had 23 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in the dominant win.

Fred Deere, St. George’s: Deere scored 27 points for the Gryphons in their 66-51 win over Harding Academy on Friday night.

Jordan Frison, Overton: Frison scored 44 points for the Wolverines in their 108-67 win over Memphis Central last week.

Delrico Grady, KIPP: Grady scored 30 points in the Phoenix’s 71-51 win over City University last week.

Jeremiah Hayes, Fayette-Ware: Hayes scored 26 points for the Wildcats in their 67-46 win over Craigmont on Jan. 10.

Alijah Jackson, Lake Cormorant: Jackson scored 43 points for the Gators in their 86-76 win over Greenville last week.

Jerrod Mackey, Hillcrest: Mackey recorded a triple-double, totaling 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks in the Vikings’ win over Fairley last week.

Landon Royston, ECS: Royston scored 28 points for the Eagles in their 73-68 loss to FACS last week.

Kaden Smith, Mitchell: Smith scored 26 points for the Tigers in their 94-43 win over Freedom Prep on Friday night.

Jaylyn Tyler, Olive Branch: Tyler scored 26 points for the Conquistadors in their 98-76 win over Lewisburg last Tuesday.

