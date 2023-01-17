ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Second arrest made in death of University of Memphis student

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a University of Memphis student who was reported missing just days before he was set to graduate.

Cassius Bryant, Jr. was indicted for his alleged role in 25-year-old Barshay Wilson's death Jan. 12, and was arrested Monday, making him the second person charged in the case. Bryant was named in an affidavit that was released alongside the earlier arrest in the case, that of 22-year-old Vincent Patterson, on Jan. 6.

At the time of Patterson's arrest, Bryant had not been charged nor indicted.

Wilson was first reported missing after he left a friend's home on Dec. 9 near a Hickory Hill apartment complex and hadn't been heard from since. The Memphis Police Department put out a city watch alert on Wilson Dec. 11, listing him as an "endangered missing adult."

According to a police affidavit, released alongside Patterson's arrest, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was responding to a call about a car fire. The response happened about 90 minutes after Wilson was last seen at a friend's house.

The car, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, was towed to an MPD impound lot. Wilson's Tennessee ID was found inside the car. The Camaro belonged to Bryant, police said.

Two days later, on Dec. 12, MPD investigators returned to the scene.

"When MPD investigators returned to the scene two (2) days later, they discovered Barshay Wilson approximately seventy five (75) yards away from where the Camaro was located," the affidavit said. "Barshay Wilson had multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased on the scene."

According to MPD, Wilson was found the afternoon of Dec. 12 on Highway 70 near a wastewater treatment plant in Arlington.

A search warrant was issued for Patterson after he became a subject of the investigation. When he was arrested at his house, he told police that he and Bryant shot Wilson and then "took his marijuana and set fire to the Camaro after dumping Barshay Wilson's body nearby."

Wilson was a 2016 graduate of Whitehaven High School where he was a defensive player on the football team.

His college career began that same year at Middle Tennessee State University. According to Wilson's Facebook, he was studying nursing at MTSU prior to his move to the University of Memphis.

According to the commencement program, Wilson was set to graduate from the University of Memphis on Dec. 11 from the College of Health Sciences.

Bryant's bond is set at $2 million and his next court appearance has not yet been set.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

