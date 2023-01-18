ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who does Andy Murray play next? Australian Open draw and match schedule

By Jamie Braidwood
 2 days ago

Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open after stunning Matteo Berrettini in a five-set epic on Tuesday .

Murray led by two sets but had to withstand a stirring comeback from Berrettini, as well as saving match point, before winning the match on a fifth-set tiebreak.

The victory, which was secured after four hours and 45 minutes, was the former world No 1’s best at a grand slam since 2017 and hopes are now high ahead of the rest of the tournament.

Murray only progressed past the second round of a grand slam once last season, where he was defeated by Berrettini in the US Open third round.

And the 35-year-old will look to make it past the second round of the Australian Open for the first time since 2017 when he returns to court on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray’s next match?

Murray will play his second-round match on Thursday morning UK time. He will be the second match of the night session on the Margaret Court Arena, with that session beginning at 8am BST. Depending on the length of the first match, Murray could be on court at around 9.30am BST.

Who will Andy Murray play next?

After knocking out Berrettini in five sets, Murray will play Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kokkinakis is ranked 110th in the world and is a home favourite as an Australian player. He won the Australian Open men’s doubles title with Nick Kyrgios last year.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Brandon Holt are also competing to reach the third round in that side of the draw.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box , which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com ). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Monday 16 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Tuesday 17 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wendesday 18 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 19 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 20 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

The Independent

